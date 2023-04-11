Review: Seattle Rep’s ‘Between Two Knees’

Less than a minute into the standing ovation, I had already concluded that all theater productions should end the way that Seattle Rep’s “Between Two Knees” does — with a joint cast-audience sing-along to an original song titled “So Long, White People.” It was a perfect farewell to the predominantly white audience as they shuffled into the lobby.

The riotously funny play premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2019. Written and produced by the 1491s, a sketch comedy group that describes itself as “a gaggle of Indians chock full of cynicism and splashed with a good dose of Indigenous satire,” the production pulls no punches with its white audience members.

Opening with a land acknowledgement, the cast goes on to criticize land acknowledgements for assuaging white guilt without enacting material change for Indigenous communities. The two-hour-long show takes viewers on a journey through the state-sanctioned massacres of Indigenous people, addiction, the trauma of Catholic boarding schools, and police violence.

And yet, I’ve never laughed harder in a theater. At the beginning, narrator Larry (played by Justin “Jud” Gauthier), assures the white members of the audience that it is OK to laugh, even though they will still be white upon leaving the theater.

The story follows one family through multiple generations, beginning with the Wounded Knee Massacre in 1890, when hundreds of Lakota people were murdered by the U.S. Military.

It continues through the occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973, during which the American Indian Movement led a 71-day occupation to protest broken government treaties.

Throughout this period, lead character Isaiah, displaced by Wounded Knee, and his future wife, Irma, meet in a boarding school, and soon after, they run away together, get married, and start a family.

“Between Two Knees” re-centers who controls discourse and comedy. White people become caricatures — my favorite include two bumbling and incompetent FBI agents, a cartoonishly evil Catholic priest who is killed in a boss battle (complete with video game music and sound effects), and a faux-spiritualist white woman officiating a marriage ceremony below a dream catcher.

None of the white characters are redeemable, nor should they be. “Between Two Knees” shows us what white complicity, power, and ignorance looks like; it shows us how buffoonish and mockable white people are.

In one scene, Irma acknowledges that the humor is jarring and dissonant when cast against the often bleak story.

“Uncensored humor borne from trauma is actually beneficial to community healing,” production dramaturg Julie Felise Dubiner excerpted in the program. Dubiner herself wrote that “[comedy] is a way of looking right in the eyes of the people who tried to kill you and laughing at them.”

By inviting white audience members into that comedy — a level of generosity that they are certainly not entitled to — the show compels the audience to see whiteness for what it truly is, including the harm it has caused.

No production that addresses violence against Indigenous people should end with white people feeling dandy and unchallenged. If it does, it has failed as a work of art, or, at least, the audience has failed to listen. “Between Two Knees” is not the kind of show that you can forget and move on from; where the cast, crew, and production team’s work ends, the work of the audience begins.

While “Between Two Knees” closed on March 26, the Seattle Rep continues to offer free tickets to self-identified Native individuals for all of its shows.

Reach copy editor Sophia Van Beek at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophiaa_vanbeek

