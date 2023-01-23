Riding down an Intergalactic Road Trip

Walking into The Neptune for the Intergalactic Road Trip concert, I could feel the energy radiating from the crowd as colorful lights flashed across the venue and music filled up every inch of the room.

In a collaboration between local house show organization The Nook and STG Presents, the Intergalactic Road Trip featured performances from both local and out-of-state artists including Wild Party, King Youngblood, Blue Rain Boots, Balcony Bridge, Sunfish, and Holmzen.

Described in an Instagram post by The Nook as “a night of synth-grit, indie pop, and heavy rock,” each performance captivated the audience, as each member of the crowd reciprocated the passion that the varying artists exhibited on stage.

The fully-engaged Neptune crowd came from all over to celebrate local music, and, of course, dance the night away.

“I love the atmosphere of concerts, it’s always fun and you always meet fun people,” second-year student Abiella Mariscal said. “[The music] is out of the box. I don’t play it myself, but I’m excited to hear it tonight.”

Each performance left me on the tips of my toes, waiting in anticipation for who would come next. Despite each group coming from wildly different musical backgrounds, they never failed to surprise me.

Blue Rain Boots stood out from the rest, and I was particularly enamored with Courtney Lane, the group’s keyboardist. Not only did she exhibit such incredible talent, but her presence and personality on stage.

“I’m really excited to see Balcony Bridge, King Youngblood, and to see any and all [of] the keyboardists,” philosophy major Molly Banks said.

The incredible performance by Balcony Bridge was also a highlight of my own night. Lead vocalist Julian Pearlman’s unexpectedly loud and commanding presence immediately shook the room. From the minute he approached the microphone, his singing pierced my soul, and the crowd went absolutely wild, to put it lightly.

The event cultivated a loving atmosphere, an appreciation for the music, and a community devoted to the beat. It was an inviting and thrilling evening truly unlike anything else, and I can only hope The Nook and STG Presents will collaborate again for future events.

“Honestly, I don’t know any of the bands,” Crystal Nelson, another member of the audience, said. “I [came because I] wanted to feel cool, and I definitely do.”

Reach contributing writer Hannah Bahram Pour at arts@daily.com. Twitter: @hbphbpp

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.