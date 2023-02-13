Leanna Firestone doesn’t believe in “right person, wrong time.”

“My entire life up until now, I was of full belief that there was such a thing,” Firestone said after her show at the Neptune Theatre on Feb 7. “You know, ‘Not right now, we can totally fall in love later.’ But I only really believed that because I wanted people to be in love with me.”

Listening to her soft guitar and clever lyricism string out as she played her new EP, “Public Displays of Affection,” it’s clear that she now knows her own worth.

“Public Displays of Affection” is the perfect Valentine’s Day soundtrack — it tells the story of a “devastating breakup,” as Firestone put it, where the narrator eventually falls in love with someone else who values her time and puts equal energy back into the relationship.

The first song, “You Just Didn’t Like Me That Much,” is the breakup song — it realizes that love in relationships can be unequal, and that we all deserve better than being someone’s halfway. The closer, “Right Person, Right Time,” is an exploration of how easy that “right” person is.

“I wrote ‘You Just Didn’t Like Me That Much’ first,” Firestone said. “And then I wrote [the last song] ‘Right Person, Right Time’ second. I wanted to write the antithesis to ‘You Just Didn’t Like Me That Much’ — and then I wanted to go and fill in all the middle parts, where I hadn’t actually fallen back in [love] yet.”

Firestone’s clear, sweet voice and hopeful storytelling make it easy to root for her. At the Neptune, her stage presence dazzled as she jokingly one-finger-saluted her ex and cajoled the audience into cheering through her instrument changes.

While promoting her EP, Firestone is opening for New Found Glory, an early 2000s pop-punk band on tour for their newest release, “Make The Most Of It.” The 14-song album, according to the record’s description, was created as “a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, [and] to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.”

After guitarist Chad Gilbert’s rare cancer diagnosis of pheochromocytoma, a tumor that grows on the adrenal glands, the band came back together for another record to celebrate life in, as the band themselves put it, this “beautiful, messy, and heartbreaking world.”

Part of the proceeds of each “Make The Most Of It” record sold go to The Pheo Para Alliance, an organization dedicated to raising awareness for pheochromocytoma to help those affected receive accurate medical diagnoses.

Firestone may seem like an odd choice as an opener for a pop-punk concert, but the love she sings about makes it easy to see why she and New Found Glory get along so well. They both are deeply grateful for the lives they have and the people they get to spend their days with — something that fans of both Firestone and New Found Glory take comfort in.

Both the pockets of people that came to the show for Leanna and the swaths of grown-up punk kids there for New Found Glory echoed their lyrics with wide smiles on their faces.

Toward the back of the Neptune, a mom and daughter swayed enthusiastically back and forth, arms around each other’s shoulders, while bellowing the lyrics to New Found Glory’s “All Downhill From Here.” At the front, eyes shining, a teenage girl with a pastel bow in her hair held up her phone to quietly sing Firestone’s “Least Favorite Only Child” along with her.

Firestone’s self-reflection and careful earnestness in “Right Person, Right Time” not only draws people in, but encourages them to be honest with themselves as well.

According to Firestone, there is no “right person, wrong time” — because no one should be the second choice of the person they love most. None of us know how much time we have left, and each glorious day shouldn't be wasted on someone who “just doesn’t like [you] that much.”

Firestone’s new EP, “Public Displays of Affection,” along with the rest of her discography, can be found on all major streaming platforms. New Found Glory’s new album “Make The Most Of It” is for sale on their website.

