Sammy Rae & The Friends kick it in Seattle for a two-night run at the Showbox

By the time Sammy Rae & The Friends stepped onto the Showbox stage, the packed and lively crowd was more than prepared.

The first of two shows, which sold-out weeks prior, consisted of Seattlites of all shapes and sizes packed in like sardines to hear the smooth, uplifting sounds of the Brooklyn-based funk, jazz, and rock band.

It all began with a quick opening performance by Minnesota-based rock-pop group, Yam Haus. Despite the clear energy from the four-man boy-band, their set was especially dull, with the non-offensive tracks providing nothing special nor worthwhile.

As I stood around waiting for the Christian rock-esque music to finish, the set was quickly interrupted by lead vocalist Lars Pruitt getting an ear piercing from Sammy Rae, herself.

A fun break in the set itself, I let it slide as a passable, semi-interesting interlude. It was rather strange, but in this day and age, nothing is truly that bizarre. For example, take it from Pruitt themselves.

“We live in a dystopia, but you guys give me hope,” Pruitt casually dropped during the middle of the set.

Thankfully, Haus’ set came to a close with a bang, as the band of four closed with a handful of the still-young group’s most popular hits: “Ready to Go,” “Phoning It In,” “The Thrill,” and so on.

To be fair, Haus’ music is not inherently bad or ear-grating — it’s simply not impressive, with most tracks sounding generic or frankly, boring. Although their energy and messages around inclusion and acceptance are commendable, they simply must improve their musical quality to be taken seriously.

As they departed the stage, I, as well as the eager audience, waited in anticipation, hoping that Sammy Rae & The Friends would fill the void of good music that we had not been graced with for nearly an hour.

Almost immediately, Sammy Rae burst onto the stage, full of energy and excitement, ready to build a communal moment with the diverse crowd.

With an onslaught of bangers straight from the get-go, the band looked free, comfortable, and coordinated, in what can only be described as a pure demonstration of artistic freedom and acceptance.

Marked by excellent saxophone playing, the early set served as a huge middle finger to all of the negative energy surrounding the venue and the often nightmarish world we live in.

Sadly, though, the high-highs of the opening tracks quickly degraded to a tedious lull, as the band moved into some of their lesser-known, slower ballads.

Granted, they all performed at the highest caliber, with Rae and company constantly entrancing the audience with moving lyrics and just-powerful-enough melodies. While I did not care for a fair amount of these tracks, I did have to commend both Sammy Rae & The Friends for their ability to fully enrapture and control the audience.

Not to mention, it was refreshing to see an artist drop the veil of secrecy we are so accustomed to seeing with modern artists. From appearing in the opener’s set to admitting to starting in “the wrong key,” Rae set an interesting example for other members of the crowd and fellow artists to follow.

Despite deliberately grinding the show to a halt, the mediocre set then kicked into full gear when Rae announced the arrival of cover songs.

While this always worries me a tad, their rendition of Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4” was effective enough to toss me back into the early-show energy. Did I wish to be at a Chicago concert at this point? Yes, but, hey, I’ll take what I can get.

After concluding with “Let’s Throw a Party!” Sammy Rae & The Friends exited stage for a faux ending. Chant after chant later, they returned for a two-song, brisk encore, which included the supposed first ever live performance of “Closer to You,” and, of course, “Kick It to Me.”

While I have my grievances with the show’s pacing, and the quality level of the show’s opening act, there wasn’t much to complain about on that dark, dreary Sunday night, down in Pike Place.

Souls had been lifted, energy had been raised, and unlikely bonds had been formed. For many, it was a positive, pseudo-life-changing experience, and I can respect that. For me, well, let’s just say I was satisfied.

Sammy Rae & The Friends’ latest single and tour namesake, “If It All Goes South,” is now available on all streaming platforms.

