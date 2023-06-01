Seattle Public Theater holds West Coast debut of ‘Hometown Boy’

Stationed on the edge of Green Lake, the Seattle Public Theater (SPT) is a quaint, yet charming old building. As I entered the mystical theater to watch their latest production, “Hometown Boy,” which recently concluded on May 28, I was not prepared for what I was about to watch.

Written by actor and playwright Keiko Green, SPT’s production of “Hometown Boy” is the play’s second production ever — with its first being at Actor’s Express Theatre Company in Georgia during 2021.

The play revolves around a young Asian American man named James who, alongside his girlfriend, Becks, visits his elderly father, Walter, in rural Georgia. There, he confronts his complicated relationship with the small southern town he grew up in, uncovering old trauma and coming to new revelations. The play, set at various points in his father’s house, a bar, and the home of his former teacher, explores topics of race, sexual assault, and familial loyalties.

The play starts off with an introduction to James’ family and the residents of his hometown. Through conversations and disagreements between the characters, clues surrounding James’ family history are revealed throughout the show, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Aside from its intriguing plot, “Hometown Boy” also portrays the deep emotions that arise from family dynamics.

“‘Hometown Boy’ is a story of outsiders, power dynamics due to race and class, and a rotten core at the center of this story that is at last making its way to the surface,” Green’s website states.

Michael Wu, the Seattle-based actor who plays James, believes that “Hometown Boy” should inspire forgiveness in people who had issues with their parents growing up.

“I think the lesson, for me, in this play is nobody’s perfect, go call your parents,” Wu said. “Parents mess up. And most times they won’t own up to it. But it’s OK to forgive yourself and to forgive them.”

According to Wu, the cast was a team of “professional, black belt level actors” that collectively brought the show together underneath their diligent production team.

Offstage, Sumida is a professor emeritus in UW’s American Ethnic Studies department. Sumida earned his Ph.D. in English at UW, and was a valuable co-star to Wu in the production.

“[Sumida is] a thoughtful and very interesting person, and I'm very grateful that I get to work with him on this show,” Wu said.

Wu also expressed appreciation for his own character, James. He views his character as tormented, tough, confused, and angry, but also patient and loving. James has had to take care of himself from a young age, leaving him guarded and reserved.

James’ character is tormented by anger and confusion for many reasons, one being that he grew up in a rural southern town as an Asian American man, making “home” not feel like the most welcoming place. The play explores race by bringing up important facets of Japanese American history, such as internment camps and the adversarial feelings many People of Color have toward Southern culture

As an actor, Wu empathizes with his character deeply.

“Sometimes, when I’m doing the show, I feel like an old ship with a single lamp at its stern in the middle of the ocean, searching for truth and home,” Wu said. “There are so many uncertainties, there are so many risks, but we push forward.”

From thought-provoking racial and familial scenarios to hilarious, shocking, and gut-wrenchingly sad scenes, “Hometown Boy” is a must-watch. While “Hometown Boy” has concluded its run at SPT, the theater’s upcoming shows can be found on their website.

Reach contributing writer Ava Mitchell at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avamiy22

