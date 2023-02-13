Seattle Rep’s transcendent ‘Metamorphoses’ keeps it epic and intimate

When Procne and Philomela, standing hand-in-hand at the stage’s edge, screamed at the top of their lungs, it took everything in me not to scream with them. The Seattle Rep’s production of the “Metamorphoses,” an epic written in 8 CE by the Roman poet Ovid, does not shy away from the shocking and visceral.

The source material tells stories from across Greco-Roman mythology that all describe a metamorphosis or transformation. Procne and Philomela, for instance, turn into a nightingale and swallow at the end of their story.

The characters are not the only people who are transformed — the show compels the audience to look inward, leaving viewers with a fresh perspective on the classics and theater as a medium.

I initially encountered the “Metamorphoses” in my 10th grade Latin class; the tragic story of Orpheus and Eurydice (of resurging “Hadestown” fame) was my first experience with authentic Roman literature.

Ovid’s storytelling is what made me pursue a classics degree in the first place. Naturally, I was curious how the stripped-down set, simple costumes, and four-person cast would be able to articulate the epic themes without losing Ovid’s intimate voice and charisma.

Rather than working against a simple set, the show makes use of it. The actors cast large shadows against the neutral-colored backdrop, creating visual illusions that cloud your sense of scale. The most notable setpieces — several thick, red ropes falling from the ceiling and latched into the stage — are stripped away scene after scene, serving as a visual metaphor for the characters’ metamorphoses and their undoings.

The costumes are rarely elaborate. This makes the on-stage transformations easier to execute, but also expresses how transient our physical identities truly are. It is not anachronistic to apply queer theory to the “Metamorphoses” — Ovid, himself, was concerned with the fluidity of gender and sex and how our physical forms could limit or articulate self-expression.

The small cast means each actor takes on several different characters throughout the play. This develops a mythology for each character, because they share the same physical form as somebody before them (and often, somebody with a very different story). Again, this points to the interconnected, transcendent nature of the human experience.

Each of these small elements converges into a narrative that asks how trauma alters our physical forms, how our physical forms bond with the earth, and how the earth facilitates different paths to justice. When Procne and Philomela flutter away as birds, they are returning to the natural world, healing from their tragedy with each flap of their wings.

Despite being over 2,000 years old, there is a lot to still learn from Ovid’s epic, and Seattle Rep’s “Metamorphoses" is a great way to experience your own transformation.

The “Metamorphoses” is playing at the Seattle Rep through Feb. 26.

