Second annual Cherry Blossom Festival a blooming success

It’s that inevitable time of the year again when students opt for the longer route to class to avoid masses of eager visitors on the Quad.

U-District’s second annual Cherry Blossom Festival ran from March 24 to April 2. To commemorate the blooming, over 73 local businesses joined forces to create a menu of cherry blossom-themed items.

UW’s Quad is home to multiple Yoshino cherry trees that are nearly 90 years old. The trees have brought thousands of visitors to campus each year since the transplant from their original grove in the Washington Park Arboretum in 1964.

The U District Partnership (UDP) is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the U-District’s economic development. The Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the UDP’s many promotional programs funded by property owners and occasional government grants. Multiple teams have been created to deal with matters such as homelessness, urban planning, cleaning, safety, and marketing within the neighborhood.

Don Blakeney, who previously worked for the nonprofit Downtown Seattle Association, became executive director of the UDP in late 2020. As someone with expansive knowledge on how to build stronger communities, Blakeney has overseen the creation of a more accessible and lively neighborhood.

“This is a newer event,” Blakeney said. “Now that we have a light rail station, it’s a really easy walk to come to the neighborhood on the light rail, get something like a boba tea, and then walk over and check out the cherry blossoms.”

It’s no secret that this influx in tourists each spring has a positive impact on businesses in the neighborhood. Additionally, the promotional U-District festival increases visitors’ awareness of the diverse food, drinks, and retail services that might be otherwise overshadowed.

The aforementioned menu of special items proved to be a great method of enticement for visitors. Each restaurant who participated created one cherry blossom-themed menu item. Some of the highlights include Saint Bread’s sakura cream buns, the Shinkansen express cocktail from Schultzy’s Bar & Grill, and cherry blossom-themed gear from the University Book Store.

If you missed your opportunity to have a taste of these items yourself, there is no need to worry. The U District Cherry Blossom festival is set to return next spring and in the years to follow, according to Blakeney.

There are also multiple other chances to immerse yourself in the U-District’s flavor. As the U-District has the highest concentration of boba restaurants in Seattle, the UDP is bringing back Seattle Boba Fest on April 29, with 25 participating establishments.

To stay updated on what is happening in your community and find upcoming promotional events, make sure to check out the UDP’s website.

