Singing through the pandemic

Led by Geoffrey Boers, the director of UW choral activities, the University Chorale and Chamber Singers finished their last concert of the year Tuesday, May 24 and celebrated their graduating seniors.
This marked the last concert of the first fully in-person year the UW choral program has had since 2019. Though a great accomplishment, the path to get here through the challenges of the pandemic has not been easy.
“I’m going to be very honest and say that choir is not designed to be an online class, and there were ways in which it was very painful, frankly, to be asked to take that format,” Giselle Wyers, director of the University Chorale, said.
University Chorale, knowing that they would not have a traditional experience, and in light of startling police violence, supplemented regular instruction with new options. Wyers said that after one hour of group instruction consisting of vocal lessons and singing muted, the choir was free to pursue three exploratory tracks: one on music and social justice where they created student-oriented projects, another on choral composition where students could compose their own works or help create a virtual choir, and a final track on musical literature for students who wanted to find pieces that they could program into concerts the following year.
In fall 2021, UW Choirs hosted in-person auditions for the first time in two years. With 90 students auditioning and high retention rates for previous students, it looked like a promising year.
“I just couldn’t turn anyone away,” Wyers said. “I felt like it was such an important time for us to be back in [the] community and singing again that I decided to just let the doors fly open.”
For the University Singers, a non-auditioned mixed voice choir, this year saw major changes as they transitioned from a purely classical choir to a classical, pop, and folk ensemble this year.
“This is the first year we kind of tried rebranding, and it’s been really successful,” Wyers said.
For other choirs, however, they faced new challenges. The Gospel Choir, directed by Phyllis Byrdwell, was impacted by the online format during 2020 to 2021 and has seen lower enrollment than usual this year.
One of the greatest challenges for the 2021 to 2022 academic year has been dealing with the changing COVID-19 pandemic. As precautionary measures, choirs practiced in large rooms with open windows, air filters, and operated with lower capacity so students could spread out. Artistically, masks muffled students’ voices, making it harder to articulate and communicate with each other and with the audience.
“Having to see students singing with masks all the time has been really challenging,” Wyers said. “It’s been much harder to communicate without our facial expressions.”
Another challenge was creating an accommodating attendance policy which balanced students’ safety and mental health, while also allowing them to learn music and express themselves.
“It's just a different time when you’re not just thinking about expressing yourself and being a community,” Wyers said. “You’re also thinking about managing illness or infection.”
COVID-19 policies also made fostering community and bonding with the choir difficult. Venues restricted how many people could gather and where they could eat.
“[The venue] told us we couldn't eat inside, so we ate pizza outdoors, but it rained because, of course, it's Seattle, so we were standing under trees trying to eat pizza,” Wyers said, recalling their choir bonding trip.
Meany Center, where choirs usually perform, implemented new policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Instead of gathering inside the green room, a small and poorly ventilated space, the choir now gathers in the larger downstairs area. Conductors are requested to test the day of the concert if they wish to remove their masks during the performance, and are only allowed to do so during performances.
Despite the challenges, choral conductors created new opportunities for collaboration. In fall quarter, the UW Treble Choir, conducted by graduate student Anjali Chudasama, had the opportunity to collaborate with dancers at Meany Hall in a combined dance and music performance.
“The choir entered in total darkness and read their music with special lamps, and the dancers were swirling all around them, and it was just this really beautiful experience,” Wyers said.
During the omicron variant wave at the beginning of winter quarter, UW switched to online instruction for two weeks. To alleviate the fears of students and give them flexibility, choirs kept a Zoom option open for students.
Choir gave the students the opportunity to explore other cultures. In winter, the University Chorale focused on Indian folk music, organizing their entire set around a nine-piece program spanning six languages. To further their immersion, they invited special culture bearers to coach students on the culture of the language they were singing in.
At their final concert, Wyers and Boers honored the graduating seniors, section leaders, cabinet members who planned internal events, teaching assistants, and their accompanist with flowers.
Reach contributing writer Eric Lee at arts@dailyuw.com.
