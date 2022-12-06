Tasveer South Asian Film Festival highlights the work of independent filmmakers

Mainstream movies often provide a sense of comfort. Whether that be through cheesy romances or comedies, we all return to the same kinds of movies for escapist entertainment. After a certain point, the stories start to get old, and the same tropes are repeated over and over again.

Independent films, on the other hand, are often made with fewer studio restrictions. The stories are fresh and have more challenging storylines. Their characters are often more flawed or multifaceted, and the stories are frequently far more realistic than traditional movies.

Local film festivals like the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) are great places to learn more about independent films, because they highlight the work of a diverse range of independent filmmakers. Rita Meher, the director of TSAFF, explained how the preparation for the festival begins months in advance, with careful consideration of a wide range of independent films.

This year, TSAFF took place from Nov. 3 to 20, with both in-person and online events. It featured over 102 independent films surrounding topics like female empowerment, gender identity, religious strife, caste, and education.

TSAFF originally began in 2002 with the foundation of Tasveer, which means “a picture” in Hindi and Urdu, according to Meher. The organization aims to “inspire social change through thought-provoking South Asian films, art, and storytelling,” according to their website.

Meher explained that the events of 9/11 inspired her to start Tasveer to create a safe space for South Asians to share their stories and hold discussions on important topics.

“When 9/11 happened, it really shook me up and made me question my identity,” Meher said. “I myself had faced a racial slur while walking down the street … I just wanted to do something about it.”

For the past 20 years, Meher has organized the film festival annually in the greater Seattle area. She celebrates the medium of film, because she believes that it holds a unique power to reach large audiences faster than anything else.

“There’s this huge community and huge sector of independent filmmakers and independent storytellers and great films … and those just go unseen and fall through the cracks and disappear,” Meher said.

Through the film festival, Meher seeks to highlight the narratives that often don’t get space in mainstream media.

Not only do film festivals like TSAFF allow viewers to support independent filmmakers, but they also provide a unique opportunity to connect directly with filmmakers. Attendees of the film festival had a chance to engage in a Q & A with film director Shaunak Sen after watching his film “All That Breathes” in the theater, according to Meher.

“Just having simple things, like a Q & A with filmmakers, is very fulfilling, and that’s something you won’t get after you watch [a movie] on Netflix,” Meher said. “You won’t get to engage with the filmmakers [and dive deep] into different topics.”

TSAFF also has a Tasveer Film Fund, which is partially supported by Netflix. Through this film fund, South Asian filmmakers can receive grants of up to $50,000. These grants are meant to empower South Asian filmmakers and provide them with the resources and mentorship to bring their projects and stories to life.

“Increasing representation in front of the camera and behind the camera is super important, and we have to get past just talking about cliche topics,” Meher said.

