‘The Future is Female’: pianist Sarah Cahill brings female composers into the spotlight

When pianist Sarah Cahill stepped on the stage, she had a soft presence to her — that is, until she began playing. Her presence became commanding and powerful, as you could feel the passion which she played with and the passion each piece was written with.

On Feb. 8, Cahill — a pianist, writer, and producer — put on a memorable performance of her work, “The Future is Female,” for the UW School of Music.

“[‘The Future is Female’] is all music by women,” Cahill said. “Everything from the first piece I'm going to play, by [Annea] Lockwood, is an exploration of the piano.”

Cahill began the performance with her hands deep in the piano’s interior strings, playing the magnificent instrument from the inside, per Lockwood’s “Ear-Walking Woman.”

“The Future is Female” is a compilation of over 70 pieces composed by women throughout history, from the baroque era to contemporary music. Cahill took it upon herself to pour her time into uncovering the works of the great female composers who have been otherwise washed away by history.

It is truly inspiring to see Cahill use her talent and voice to amplify those who came before her, as well as her contemporaries.

When asked which composer that she has discovered and connected with, Cahill was unable to choose. There are many wonderful stories behind each composition, with the inspiration behind each composer shining through every score.

Cahill recalled the story behind Arlene Sierra’s “Birds and Insects, Book 3,” one of the pieces she performed Wednesday.

“Sierra writes about birds and insects,” Cahill said. “She found out that ornithology had been so dominated by man, they decided that only male birds sing. Now that there are female ornithologists, they have found that female birds also sing. So, this is what she writes about. In these pieces, it is the female birds singing to each other.”

Ultimately, Cahill aims to amplify the voices of female pianists. Classical music is a male-dominated field in which women are often taught to stay within the boundaries of what is already composed. Cahill’s work has encouraged many of her friends in the composer community to write something for “The Future is Female.” Cahill also uncovers pieces through a rigorous process of research and exploration.

“I love discovering all this music from the baroque era and classical music that has been buried in history,” Cahill said. “There are still many music textbooks that don't have a single woman composer in them. I really want to see, in my lifetime, an equal balance in music.”

There is still much work to be done, but people like Cahill are a driving force that will not stop until they have done what they can to level the playing field for women.

Anti-feminists often have a misconception that the feminist movement aims to eradicate or replace work by men. Cahill commented on this concept.

“Classical music is dominated by white male composers,” Cahill said. “It's not a matter of replacing Beethoven. I just want this [female-composed] music to be the music that deserves to be heard alongside those [male] composers.”

“The Future is Female” is an important project for the feminist movement in the pianist community. Cahill’s work is admirable, and her dedication to the craft makes her work not only imperative, but her future performances all the more necessary.

“It has been a great process of discovery,” Cahill said. “I am astonished at how much there is and how much more than I could play in my lifetime. This is just scratching the surface. ”

Reach writer Dany Villarreal at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @danyvvm03

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.