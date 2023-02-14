The ‘happiest band on earth’: The 502s shine at Madame Lou’s

The 502s claim the title of “the happiest band on earth,” and they proved it at Madame Lou’s in Seattle on Feb. 7. It was the group’s first trip to Seattle and, according to lead singer Ed Isola, “It’s long overdue.” I think their fans would agree.

The venue was intimate, and the crowd was a mixed bag, to say the least. There were families, elderly couples, middle schoolers, and UW students in attendance.

“Tickets were cheap, so you know broke college students can come and enjoy the concert,” fourth-year student and avid concert-goer Elissa Elmorr said.

The small, 300-capacity venue meant that even from the back row of the crowd, the stage felt close. The venue’s size fostered a concert environment that was so relaxed that the barrier between artist and crowd faded. Singer Michael Belazis chatted with friends in the crowd before taking the stage alongside bandmates Devin East and Griffin McCulloch for their band, Oliver Hazard’s, opening performance.

For Oliver Hazard, the show in Seattle was also a first. The American indie folk band is composed of three hometown friends from Waterville, Ohio. The performance felt wholehearted and genuine, with the audience being thoroughly enthralled by the vocals of all three members throughout the entire set.

“Fiddle Phil” was a special guest who accompanied the band for two songs. He was introduced as a man named Phil who Belazis had a vague mutual connection to. Despite playing the violin, the audience roared “Fiddle Phil” whenever he was on stage — Oliver Hazard felt like a true hometown band.

However, they were a relatively gentle opening act, balancing out what was yet to come. Later that evening, The 502s took the stage with more energy than I could comprehend. Truly nothing compares to the movement and energy of their live performances. Each member of the band was in constant motion: jumping, bouncing, doing high knees, and running around the stage.

Luckily, the crowd matched the band's energy by dancing, singing along, clapping, and waving their hands in the air for the entirety of the show.

“It’s our first time ever here — I can't believe there are this many of you,” Isola said to the audience.

Notably, saxophone player Joe Capati was extraordinary. While I don’t know much about the art of saxophone playing, I know for a fact that I was in the presence of a great talent. My ears and eyes were drawn to him throughout the entirety of the show.

The 502s play a stylistic blend of roots, rock, and bluegrass music, with many of their songs conveying uplifting messages about belonging and self-worth.

Near the end of the night when the first few notes of their song “Just A Little While” — which went viral on TikTok in 2021 — began to play, it was clear that it was a fan favorite. The energy nearly doubled, which didn’t seem possible until it occurred.

The performance felt like a giant celebration of life that could hardly be contained. The 502s will continue their U.S. tour throughout the year, and while I can’t speak on behalf of everyone, I can say that Seattle was certainly lucky to finally celebrate with them, even for just a night.

Reach writer Harper Gould at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @harpergould1

