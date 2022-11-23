The Juilliard String Quartet returns to UW with a tribute to Beethoven and previous violist, Roger Tapping

After being scheduled to perform in 2020 as part of their tour to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Juilliard String Quartet was finally able to present their contemporary tribute to the classical composer at the Meany Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

In addition to celebrating Beethoven, the group commemorated their violist Roger Tapping, who passed away in January. The night’s program, introduced as the brainchild of Tapping, consisted of four different quartets: two by Beethoven (Op. 130 and Op. 133, Grosse Fuge) and two studies by Jörg Widmann, a modern composer responding to the Beethoven pieces by taking Beethoven’s emotions and compositional style to the extreme and placing them in our current time.

By presenting the pieces alongside each other, the program emphasized the modernity of Beethoven’s work. The quartet’s violinist Ronald Copes and violist Molly Carr described Beethoven’s Grosse Fuge in particular as “possibly the most modern piece of music any of us have ever heard — still.”

“[Widmann] has created a set of studies which really respond to the thematic content and the stylistic content of Beethoven’s string quartets,” Meany Center’s executive and artistic director Michelle Witt said. “You have new work sort of in conversation with historical work in a way that really brings it all into the 21st century.”

The Juilliard String Quartet — consisting of violinists Areta Zhulla and Ronald Copes, violist Molly Carr, and cellist Astrid Schween — presented a dynamic performance of the pieces, seamlessly blending their instruments in an agile display of artistry.

“There is a lot of body language and breathing and peripheral vision [that goes into performing],” Carr said. “It’s almost like dancing — like having amazing dance partners.”

This is Carr’s first year as violist for the quartet, taking on the role in addition to being a nonprofit executive, faculty at Juilliard, and violist for the Carr-Petrova Duo.

“Honestly, I was not planning on joining a string quartet, but when the Juilliard String Quartet calls you and invites you to audition, you don’t say no,” Carr said. “I’m very grateful to be able to step into [Tapping’s] shoes and join this ensemble. It’s an ensemble [that] I, along with pretty much every other classical musician around the globe, revered and looked up to for my whole musical life.”

Around 500 people filled the Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater for the show, representing a slow return to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Witt.

With the return of live performances, the Meany Center is now welcoming many shows that were programmed as early as 2019, such as Bill T. Jones’ Becoming: At Home in the World or the Emerson String Quartet on Dec. 1.

For those interested in future events, the Meany Center has $10 tickets available for UW students, and a variety of different discounts are available to staff and others.

