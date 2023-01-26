The middleperson takes on the Emerald City

“It's a good life,” Sam Morril said about his career as a comedian. “It’s the best.”

Morril is a stand-up comic born and raised in New York who has slowly but surely built a distinguished name for himself in the industry. His notable achievements include a stand-up special on Netflix entitled “Same Time Tomorrow,” and an interview with David Letterman on his show “That’s My Time with David Letterman,” both of which were released last year.

Morril will be performing in Seattle for his “Class Act” 2023 tour at the Moore Theatre on Friday, Feb. 3.

One of the most impressive aspects of Morril as a comedian is his ability to adapt and empathize with shifting audiences and perspectives. While many comedians are quick to label an audience as sensitive for the failure of jokes, Morril refuses to take the easy way out.

Despite the rampant stigmatization of the college audience as being tough crowds for taboo comedy, Morril had a different experience and reaction. Morril gives credit to the next generation that many comedians simply fail to please.

“I actually had a pretty good time [with younger audiences],” Morril said. “Kids are more mature than they’re given credit for.”

When speaking on the evolution of comedy throughout the recent years, Morril showcased his awareness of our generation.

“I think there is an evolution in [what] comedy has become,” Morril said. “In some ways, you have to grab people in a more quick way than you used to.”

He then went on to discuss the slow approach of telling a story that Buddy Hackett would take on “The Johnny Carson Show,” contrasting the immediacy of comedy in the era of today’s apps like TikTok and the now deceased Vine.

Talking with Morril was like talking to an encyclopedia of comedy. Being on the other side of a conversation about the craft with him, one can really see his endearingly genuine love for the art of making people laugh despite the lows of life. During our conversation, Morril expressed appreciation for comedians like Chris Rock.

“I was very influenced by Chris Rock’s album ‘Roll with the New,’” Morril said. “He would tell them things they didn’t necessarily wanna hear … By the end they would be howling.”

Rock’s influence is evident in Morril’s comedy style. Morril’s jokes contain taboo topics approached from a lighter perspective, helping to make dark realities more digestible for the comedian and the audience.

As the conversation developed, I got a clearer image of Morril beyond the comedic career. He exudes a curiosity and passion for comedy — alongside a healthy awareness of the audience — that one can’t help but smile at. When speaking on the importance of comedy, he recited a recent experience he had while performing.

“Laughing is part of healing,” Morril said. “I had a guy in the crowd the other night, and he basically divulged that his girlfriend had a baby, and he realized it wasn’t his. But he wanted me to roast him for it … I was teasing him and he was dying laughing … That is, I think, part of healing — being able to laugh at something that was once painful for you.”

Morril is a great example of a middleperson who rolls with the punches, having respect for the comedy of the past alongside excitement for the comedy of the present and future. He helps lift the burden of the terrible tragedies of everyday life for the audience.

Morril shines a vibrant light in the bleak corners of existence, making a cold world feel a bit warmer. At the end of the day, it’s what any comic should hope to be.

Tickets for Morril’s Feb. 3 performance at the Moore are now available.

Reach writer Preston Rowley arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @prestonrowley_D

