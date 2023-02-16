The moss brings life to Barboza on their winter tour

Seattle is no stranger to moss — it lines everything from our streets to our schools, and even our aging homes. So when the moss walked on stage at Barboza, the crowd greeted the band like a familiar friend.

The based alternative group from Salt Lake City released their EP “Insomnia” on Jan. 20, and performed at Seattle’s historic venue, Barboza, just a week later. The show opened with the familiar riff and bright drums of their song “Secretariat.” Diving into their heavier “Storm Cloud Baby” shortly after, the first ten minutes of the concert reinforced that the moss is not your typical indie-rock band.

Between songs, lead singer, Tyke James, called out to UW and Seattle to a chorus of cheers. It was clear their previous show here, UW’s Fall Fling, left a lasting impression on both the band and the crowd. Contrasting the previous festival-style show, Barboza’s intimacy only proved to enhance their music and sound. The moss-draped stage and the room’s red lighting made for an experience that can’t be replicated when you’re listening to their songs in your headphones — trust me, I’ve tried.

“Having a small crowd at the concert made it easier to connect with the artists,” Harman Kaur, a first-year psychology student at UW, said.

Perhaps that’s what makes the moss special — they’re familiar, yet unpredictable. You never know if the next song will be surf-rock or grunge, thundering or sunny, and they execute those transitions seamlessly.

For anyone whose first experience at Barboza was this show (myself included), future bands will have a tough act to follow. I specifically remember when they played their new song “Carousel,” my friends and I were dancing when the groups of concert-goers around us asked to join.

Fittingly, the song opens by asking, “Why is everybody so crowded all the time?” Even the band’s more laid back songs — like “Carousel” — were only enhanced when played live. Its pre-chorus slowly built tension to perfectly set up the music’s drop and tempo change in the chorus. Each time the music flooded in, we all jumped along to its rhythm.

Whether it was because the crowd was mostly college students, or because of the small venue, there was a special sense of community. Shows aren’t always the welcoming, safe space we want them to be, but the moss ensured Jan. 27 was for having fun and listening to very good music. The audience definitely agreed.

“The show was amazing,” concert photographer Autumn Riding said. “The music was absolutely incredible. The other fans and the band members were extremely nice.”

“Celebrate,” from their 2019 album “Bryology,” was a particularly memorable song. Its relatable lyrics and infectious chorus clearly resonated with the crowd.

“I think that we should celebrate / The way life blew up in our face,” the room sang, with James’s microphone outstretched above the audience.

The moss closed with their EP’s titular song, “Insomnia,” thanking both Seattle and UW again. The four members, Tyke James, Willie Fowler, Addison Sharp, and Caiden Jackson left the stage momentarily before returning to perform “Dog Valley,” a song Riding had told the band was her favorite before the show. Their encore marked the official end of a memorable night.

Once the lights came on, and most of the crowd had left, the band came out to sign merch and meet fans. After a surely taxing performance, each member still took the time to talk with anyone who approached. They asked for breakfast recommendations for the next morning, and described what they saw while skateboarding around the city before the show.

In the band’s recently posted “winter tour film,” fans can actually see how the moss spent their time in Seattle. Throughout their brief stint, they walked around Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill, recorded views of Mount Rainier, and even ended their time in Washington with a cold plunge in the forest.

There are many exciting events in the near future for the moss — including a set at Kilby Block Party — so I am grateful to have seen them on this winter tour before they deservedly move on to bigger ventures.

Walking out of the venue felt bittersweet. I was thankful for the fresh air, and even more thankful that the moss had promised to return soon. I suppose Seattle just wouldn't be Seattle without its moss, and the band must’ve agreed.

