The TRANSlations Seattle Trans Film Festival: A place of stories, community, and celebration

A person’s history is vital to their identity. Not only can it serve as a place to call home, but it helps shape who they are and who they become.

Some people, however, feel as if they don’t have a place in their history. They feel like outsiders, without a space or community to call their own. People often need reassurance and reminders of their belonging — they must know that they have a place in society to call their own.

The TRANSlations Seattle Trans Film Festival seeks to do just that: Not only reminding audiences of the transgender community’s history, but reaffirming their place in society by offering a place of celebration and support.

Running from May 4 to 7, the TRANSlations festival is back for its 18th year in Seattle. The festival, hosted by Three Dollar Bill Cinema, features a jam-packed lineup of films, shorts, and special events. With content created by and for transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming (GNC) individuals, the festival hopes to celebrate, amplify, and support their stories.

The festival’s theme of “Trans Through Time” serves as a reminder that the transgender and nonbinary community has existed for so long. Trans artists and filmmakers have documented their stories through artistic mediums throughout history, for much longer than many people believe.

“The importance of speaking out through film, or through any form of medium, is so important because it’s a way to create culture,” lead programmer Anto Astudillo said. “And as trans individuals, we’re creating our own culture, and we’re showing that culture. We’re showing our ideas, our experiences, what we go through to the world.”

Astudillo not only coordinated the festival’s guests and other events, but they worked directly with around 20 individuals to pick this year’s films. The committee originally had roughly 200 submissions hoping to highlight the growth and history of the trans and nonbinary community.

With much of the recent news surrounding trans rights, people in the community are feeling greater amounts of stress and anxiety. Astudillo hopes that the festival serves as a celebration to uplift spirits and build an even stronger community.

“It’s such a unique event too, because I’ve gone to so many film festivals, and you never get a chance to be fully in community,” Astudillo said. “Many times, you’re the only trans person in the whole festival. So, this is a unique opportunity for trans, GNC, nonbinary, and Two-Spirit folks that want to be with people that they feel comfortable with talking about issues that they are going through on a personal level.”

With around 80 films showcasing trans stories and a variety of special events and guests, the festival highlights the complexities of the community by showcasing a variety of experiences and stories. They look to deepen the trans identity and prove that it’s much more than a mere label.

“We are people who have families, who are important and key to this society, who are building a community, and who are leading groups helping this community,” Astudillo said. “I think this festival really shows that through all the films that we’re gonna be showing.”

One of the headlining films is “Summer Within.” Set for its world premiere at the festival, the documentary follows dancer Summer Minerva as she travels to southern Italy to rediscover her heritage.

“The story is a journey,” Minerva said. “It takes viewers from New York to Napoli with Summer, with me, because she is searching for belonging. She’s searching for a place within her ancestral culture.”

As the director, producer, and main star in the film, Minerva shares the story of the femminielli, a group of people who embody the third gender role. They’re a community of mostly transgender women and nonbinary individuals who are part of traditional Neapolitan culture. Minerva found this aspect of her culture reaffirming, especially since it was a somewhat recent discovery for her.

“When I discovered there’s a place for us in the culture, I knew that I couldn’t just tell people by teaching workshops, or I couldn’t just tell people that I knew,” Minerva said. “I knew that the message had to be told in a much bigger way.”

Considering the festival’s theme, “Summer Within” shows how potent time is and how culture can evolve. It makes the documentary feel universal. Whether it’s searching for your identity, connecting with your ancestry, or finding your place in the world, the film can easily resonate with many.

“I feel that ‘Summer Within’ — for people who do have Italian ancestry and people who are curious about their roots, their pre-American roots even — I think that it will give people the opportunity to connect with something greater than the contemporary conversations around gender,” Minerva said.

In a world where it’s so hard for trans people to find their place, the documentary reminds them that they belong. While other factors may say otherwise, Minerva reminds audiences that acceptance does exist, and it might be closer than one might think.

The festival is so much more than a place to watch movies. It's a safe space to start crucial conversations, fully express oneself, and to celebrate the transgender and nonbinary communities.

The TRANSlations Seattle Trans Film Festival runs from May 4 to 7, with screenings being held both in person and virtually.

Reach writer Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dominiquevisp

