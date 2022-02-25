The War on Drugs performs at Paramount Theatre

“An Evening of LIVE DRUGS” blinked on the marquee outside the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 22. But sit tight SPD, the only rock inside was the alternative kind. The War on Drugs played a soft psychedelic show for the crowd on a cold Tuesday evening. Fans, new and old alike, gathered under the golden ornamental ceiling and swayed for a mostly standing show.
“[The crowd was] actually pretty diverse,” Byron Moles, who worked the merchandise table at the show, said. “All the way from little kids; like I saw a lady with a 3-year-old that was like, ‘This is like my kid’s favorite band,’ [all the way] to older, grandparent-age people. It’s pretty varying, but I would say for the most part [the crowd was] younger millennials.”
Sitting cross-legged and patiently waiting for the performers, super fans recognized each other from the night before. Friendly chatter and anticipation soon filled the Paramount. Despite that morning’s February frost, the supposed “Seattle freeze” could not be felt in the venue.
Without an opening act, The War on Drugs took to the stage in their Baja hoodies and flannels. The band performed under a flashy and entertaining light display — a perfect visual representation of their music: a mix of laidback jamming that builds into more intricate, spacey melodies.
Breaking only for sips of tea in between songs, lead singer Adam Granduciel casually played two and a half hours of solid rock. The Philadelphia-based group have been touring to promote their new album, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.”.
“Not gonna lie, this has been a long f---ing tour,” Granduciel said during the show. “But it’s been great, it’s been the best one ever probably.”
This wasn’t a lie — The War on Drugs recently added more shows to the lineup, extending their 2022 tour into October. Through this spring, the band will make their way down the West Coast before touring in Europe.
Fans of the band find The War on Drugs to be a relaxed blend of alternative, folk, and psychedelic rock. The music sounds similar to artists such as My Morning Jacket, Broken Social Scene, and unsurprisingly, like an early contributor to The War on Drugs: Kurt Vile.
Martha Pierson, an audience member and someone who — according to her — has been to more shows than she can count, described the music as a magnetic escape. Pierson said she immediately rushed to the stereo the first time she heard The War on Drugs.
“[Granduciel] is kind of a melancholy romantic … He’s talking about loss and pain … but the music just makes you feel good,” Pierson said. “The ups and downs of being a human being. The ups and downs of life … It’s just a celebration of life.”
