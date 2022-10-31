Toil, trouble, and torrents of blood

A treasure to the Seattle community, the Seattle Shakespeare Company opened its 2022-2023 season with an intimate and evocative rendition of “Macbeth.” After canceling all live productions last season, “Macbeth” explored not simply a classic Shakespearean tragedy, but exhibited the resilience, passion, and ingenuity of Seattle Shakespeare.

Infamous for its promise of blood and death, the Shakespearean tragedy “Macbeth” attracts audiences of all levels of familiarity and rivals any other story in the political intrigue genre. A narrative that follows the blood-stained rise of Macbeth to becoming King of Scotland, many know this tale as one of power and corruption. Though, the ambiguous role of the three witches and fate continue to engross audiences over 400 years after its first performance. Seattle Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” delivers this and more.

The most notable redirection from the original script leverages these ominous witches. Played by Varinique ‘V’ Davis, Esther Okech, and Lindsay Welliver, they execute the most fabulously gothic, chilling vocals and movements, achieving striking transitions and hauntingly reminding the audience of their presence. Not to mention the delicious “Toil & Trouble” cocktail available in the lobby bar, the three witches easily make an audience favorite.

Performed in the Center Theatre of the Seattle Center Armory, the three-part set accommodates the three sections of the more intimate venue. Masterfully directed by artistic director John Langs, the rhythmic blocking and use of aisle entrances leaves very few, if any, seats in the theater without an engaging view.

Amid a splatter of grays, vivid red “branches” reach down along the sides, ironically functioning as trees for outdoor scenes and framing the harrowing acts committed. The addition of an inset cauldron and a running spicket adds to this versatile set. When you go, remember to peer down into the cauldron during intermission.

Many interpretations of the Scottish play differ in their characterization of the Macbeths and their relationship. However, Reginald André Jackson as Macbeth and Alexandra Tavares as Lady Macbeth deeply humanize our main characters as loving spouses grieving a lost child, desperately struggling to maintain their family legacy. Both Jackson and Tavares engage with the audience, often putting its members into a role of confidante as we witness them wrestle with power, fear, and shame.

For those familiar with Shakespearean plays, they may notice a modern slant to some of the costumes. Despite the medieval setting, the show still resonates with a modern audience in identifying the roles and capturing the essence of the characters, such as the gender-bending and riveting portrayal of Banquo by Jonelle Jordan.

“Macbeth” features an all-around talented cast, including Charles Leggett’s wonderfully humorous Porter, Chip Sherman’s poignant and grounded Malcolm, and Quinlan Corbett’s emotional Macduff. Between the sophisticated, dynamic lighting and bloody special effects, “Macbeth” leaves audiences gaping with as much awe as horror.

Before the land acknowledgement on opening night, Langs spoke gratitude to the audience for the continued support during the COVID-19 pandemic, remarking, “We will endure.”

If anything, the much-deserved standing ovation reflects not only Seattle Shakespeare’s resilience but also the flourish of artistic and theatrical storytelling as we undeniably continue to live in a COVID-19 world.

Regardless of how many plays you’ve seen or how much interest you’ve held previously in theater, “Macbeth” is a must-see before its closing night on Nov. 20. If you’re coming from campus, consider using that U-PASS and taking the light rail and the monorail to arrive directly at the Seattle Center Armory in style.

Accessible performances are also available, including an Audio Described night on Nov. 10, Brown Out Performances on Nov. 12 and 13, and an American Sign Language Interpreted night on Nov. 19. Seattle Shakespeare can also provide assisted listening devices, printed scripts, and Braille programs.

Find tickets and additional information on Seattle Shakespeare’s website before it’s too late.

Reach Design Editor Tatum Lindquist at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @TatumLindquist

Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.