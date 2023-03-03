UW drama’s adaptation of ‘The Oresteia’ explores questions behind justice and humanity

The idea of watching an ancient Greek tragedy might sound scary to some.

With questions about relevance, histrionic implications, and sometimes extensive run times, some debate if these ancient stories are even worth a watch. Anxiety lies behind gods that lost their worshippers and their difficult-to-pronounce names.

However, the School of Drama’s new adaptation of the murder-filled tragedy “The Oresteia” works to quell those worries with a retelling focused on bringing the story’s questions to today's society.

Originally written by Greek playwright Aeschylus, “The Oresteia” is a trilogy following the dynasty of the house of Atreus (including Clytemnestra, Agamemnon, and their children, Orestes and Electra) after the events of the Trojan War.

It is a continuum of violence and death, with Clytemnestra murdering her husband Agamemnon as revenge for killing their daughter, Iphigenia. The house’s supposed curse of generational murder leaves the family with blood on their hands as Orestes kills his mother to avenge his father. The perpetuated cycle leaves the community around them to decide the family's fate and choose how to cleanse the house of its sins.

In her adaptation of the tragedy, playwright Ellen McLaughlin takes a more contemporary perspective on the story, challenging the audience to take on the questions of justice, reconciliation, and compassion for themselves.

“‘The Oresteia’ becomes a way for us to grapple with some of the ancient questions that Aeschylus was struggling with when he wrote the original trilogy,” director Amanda Rountree said.

Rountree discussed how these plays can strongly resonate with us today, despite the drastic change in the times. Classic stories like these still manage to incite questions and discussions on notions we’re still trying to decipher today. It allows us to look at familiar concepts in an older light, giving artists a framework to structure their work as they shape it for today’s audiences.

“One of the reasons I think [ancient Greek stories] are helpful is that they’re so old,” Rountree said, quoting McLaughlin. “They’re so much a part of Western culture that there’s a way in which they don’t belong to anyone, and that makes them different from other plays I know well.”

Rountree agreed with McLaughlin’s sentiment, citing it as one of the reasons why she was interested in the play. Artists often do and redo ancient Greek stories so many times, each rendition holding profound differences from the last. From books to movies to plays, adaptations of these older tales can take on so many titles, implications, and perspectives depending on who’s adapting the story.

In McLaughlin’s adaptation, dreams served as metaphorical foreshadowing for what was to come. The actors wrestled with how to mourn or grieve as panicked screams, maniacal shouts, and cries for help rang throughout the house. The crowds surrounding the family struggled with how to judge the crimes of people they’ve known all their lives. Despite being a much older tale, audiences today can feel for the characters in the show.

One of the drastic differences present in the adaptation comes from its ending. The gods that cleaned up the mess in the original story don’t show up in this retelling, leaving the community around the house of Atreus to put the family up for trial.

It sparks a compelling debate about reconciliation and humanity — not just for the victims of the crimes, but the people who committed them. It doesn’t leave audiences with an easy answer. Even the actors find themselves screaming and shouting over each other when it comes time for Orestes’ judgment day.

“There's a real sense in which there is, perhaps, blood in the basement, blood in the foundation that has corrupted this place, but that people there choose to ignore it,” Rountree said.

The play addressed that everyone had a role in the family’s crimes, from those holding the knife to those who turned a blind eye. There’s an insistence on the house being broken from the start, on blood being on everyone’s hands, even those who didn’t directly contribute. It forces the audience to follow a difficult journey hidden behind the debacle of what it meant to “clean the house.”

Yet, even with the darker undertones, the play insists upon hope. It gives no definitive answer to who deserves forgiveness and who deserves punishment. No one in this play is good nor bad. Nothing is black or white. Instead, “The Oresteia” dabbles in the gray, showcasing that we can break the endless cycles of violence and vengeance.

The play emphasizes and insists that we can move forward from living in the haunting memories of the past. It opens up the question of judgment to audiences, and allows them to discuss and interpret what it might mean to them.

“My hope is that ultimately those conversations don’t just end there, that those conversations spur us towards action, that those conversations actually help us make our communities better, help us make our communities more just,” Rountree said.

“The Oresteia” runs from Feb. 23 to March 5 at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse. Don’t let the implications of a dark, ancient Greek tragedy deter you from this thought-provoking story about justice, hope, and retribution. After all, the play calls on its audiences to get comfortable grappling with the difficult questions surrounding the vividly beautiful, yet cruel humanity of our society.

They have a much bigger impact on you than you might think.

Reach writer Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dominiquevisp

