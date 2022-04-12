UW Hong Kong Democracy & Human Rights Association hosts documentary and Q&A

Content warning: This article contains mentions of death, suicide, and sexual assault.
“This memory will be registered in their mind forever,” an audience member said at the April 6 showing of “Revolution of Our Times” (時代革命), hosted by the UW Hong Kong Democracy & Human Rights Association at Guggenheim Hall.
The speakers, like the protestors shown in the film, will be kept anonymous with the exception of Brian Leung, executive director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council. Leung symbolically removed his mask and revealed his identity during the protest at the Legislative Council building to express frustration over the proposed extradition bill that would allow China to try defendants from Hong Kong.
“Revolution of Our Times” was shown in 20 cities across North America from April 1 to 17. The documentary is playing at venues and events across Seattle, including the Seattle International Film Festival.
The film is banned in Hong Kong and China due to the nature of the material presented. The film won best documentary feature at the prestigious Taiwanese Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards in 2021.
The context
The island of Hong Kong was ceded from mainland China to Great Britain in 1842. In 1898, Great Britain agreed to a 99-year lease of the New Territories, which includes Hong Kong Island, before returning the territory to China in 1997.
Hong Kong, like Taiwan, enjoys relative autonomy from China under the “one country, two systems” policy. This policy meant Hong Kong was recognized as a territory of China but could govern itself, with several caveats. One of the most serious caveats is the aforementioned extradition bill from 2019 under Carrie Lam, chief executive of Hong Kong, that would allow China to extradite and try criminals — including civil dissidents.
While protest is not new to Hong Kong, this bill mobilized millions of people to speak out against a bill that would further diminish the civil liberties of people in Hong Kong. Police brutality and hopeleness resulted in the deaths and suicide of several young protestors.
The National Security Law (passed in 2020) and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic hampered protests. Revolutionaries like Leung continue to consider the next steps in the fight for Hong Kong’s political autonomy.
“Revolution of Our Times”
The documentary begins in early 2019 in concert with protests against the extradition bill. The documentary spans from March to November of that year, where, following the final showdown at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, many protestors fled to Taiwan or were arrested.
As a viewer, one of the most impressive aspects of this documentary is its ability to capture the raw, uncensored clashes between police officers and protestors, humanizing the protestors as a cast of characters that the audience can empathize with. Throughout the course of the documentary, these protests become more intense with police injuring and killing protestors.
It was extremely difficult to process that I was, through the course of this film, looking at people who had lost their lives. At one point, a police officer shoots a protester in the heart as he dies on screen. After watching the suicide of young protesters and hearing allegations of rape from female protesters, I was taken aback that the international response to Hong Kong’s police force wasn’t stronger.
The scope of the horror was most evident in a scene where a student who attended the protests to provide first aid assistance breaks down and screams at police officers who refuse to get medical attention for protesters they had beaten and tear-gassed on a train.
The injustices perpetrated against protesters, who were cast off as “rioters,” became clear when, even in the presence of police officers, “gangsters” were able to injure and harm individuals on the subway.
Gwyneth Ho, a reporter who interviewed and recorded the protests from her phone, was even attacked. When Ho was able to stand up, she noticed (and showed the audience) a pregnant woman who was beaten and on the ground despite having no connection to the protests. Many of those inciting violence at the scene walked away without penalty.
A standout moment in the film was the direct comparison to Hong Kong and China on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. In juxtaposition to bright scenes of men in uniform marching before President Xi Jinping, masked protesters held banners mourning the loss of their future at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Several protesters, who were later released on bail, were arrested.
Despite how bleak the outlook of the documentary is — especially when you envision the scale of the armed police force and the CCP as a behemoth towering over the one million protestors — the endurance of the protesters was inspiring.
The fact that protesters as young as 12 took to the streets to fight for their country depicts the resilience of Hong Kong, even through the deep scars left by colonialism. The protesters formed deep relationships that were akin to family; two protesters in their twenties and thirties who helped lead operations were referred to as “mom” and “dad.”
While it was tragic watching individuals either face prison (such as Ho) or flee the country, the documentary ended with Taiwan’s 2020 elections. Unlike Hong Kong, Taiwan has free and open elections where anyone can vote.
The election reminded audience members of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) brutal fight against the Kuomintang (KMT) in the 1980s. The KMT was at the center of a one-party system after Chiang Kai-shek fled mainland China following his defeat by the CCP; he proceeded to rule Taiwan — a former Japanese colonial territory that wasn’t given official legal status following World War II — with an iron fist.
The DPP candidate’s win over the KMT candidate served as a beacon of hope for many protesters who believed that Hong Kong may one day be able to enjoy full autonomy over its democratic processes.
What can you do?
Even if you couldn’t locate Hong Kong on a map prior to reading this article, you can still get involved by educating yourself and those around you on the current situation in Hong Kong. This documentary displayed the resilience and strength of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity. Everyone in the film who spoke and shared their identity did so knowing there could be serious repercussions.
