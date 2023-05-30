UW’s Traditional Chinese Dance club showcase: A caring community redefining dance

On the afternoon of May 21, every available chair, bench, and stool in Hutchinson Hall 202 was filled by the energetic crowd awaiting the first-ever annual showcase of UW’s Traditional Chinese Dance club. The sleepy Sunday afternoon came to life as dancers floated across the stage, telling intricate tales through the soft flick of a wrist or the strong crack of a fan — yet the world behind the curtain exposes an even more powerful story.

Traditional Chinese Dance at UW (TCDUW) started with only five dancers, becoming an official UW RSO in November 2021. Just last October, TCDUW was able to hold its first set of team auditions, and the club quickly became a family of 15 hoping to bond through their culture and passion for dance. Though a relatively new dance group, TCDUW has performed at more than 10 events in the last five months and successfully hosted its first-ever annual spring showcase within a year of expanding their team.

“This is a showcase to celebrate each of these girls in this community,” Vanessa Lee, third-year student and TCDUW director, said.

With four synchronized group dances, 13 outstanding solos, a lively duet, and many heartwarming testimonials from individual dancers, the TCDUW annual showcase was a celebration of collaboration.

As the dancers performed a diverse range of Chinese dance styles — Mongolian, Tibetan, Dai (folk), classical, and even ballet — the audience shouted cries of encouragement. The hard work and strong work ethic of each dancer was apparent throughout the showcase, highlighting just how far the club has come in only a year.

“I’m so proud of the community that we’ve built together,” Lee said.

During the final bow and moment of recognition for the graduating seniors, the love that the dancers expressed for one another radiated through the audience — their strong sense of friendship was deeply evident from the showcase alone.

“I truly feel like I’ve grown so close to each of the other girls, and I just love them to death,” Gloria Shen, second-year student and TCDUW’s vice president of internal affairs, said.

Shen focuses on forging a community through team bonding and communication. When explaining how important it was to create this tight-knit community at UW, Shen mentioned that TCDUW helped make the big school feel a little less intimidating. TCDUW now serves as a corner of close connections amidst UW Seattle’s nearly 50,000 students.

For the dancers, being a part of a devoted community is not the only rewarding aspect of TCDUW. Evelynn Li, TCDUW’s co-vice president of publicity, described what seems to be a common experience for people who grow up in dance: sustaining trauma from the frequently physically and mentally toxic dance environment.

This stressful experience can understandably drive many dancers to quit — including some current members of TCDUW, who quit when dance became something they dreaded. TCDUW, however, allows dancers to heal pains from the past and step back into the spotlight.

“It’s been really special and meaningful, because it’s redefined dance for me,” Li said. “I feel that it’s a more welcoming space. I feel more free, I feel that dance is fun again.”

Though the showcase was TCDUW’s last big event for this school year, the club will continue to engage with communities at UW and in the greater Seattle area by hosting workshops, putting on fundraisers, and performing at events to support other RSOs.

TCDUW will be hosting its second round of auditions next fall and its second annual showcase next spring. Be sure to snag some tickets — if TCDUW’s second showcase turns out as sensational as the first, it will be an experience you won’t want to miss.

Reach contributing writer Ava Boehm Jackson at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.