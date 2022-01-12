 Skip to main content
UW School of Drama announces ‘Photograph 51’

Photograph 51 Brief

An early draft of a design rendering for UW Drama’s Photograph 51 by second-year MFA student Brandon Riel.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 6, the UW School of Drama is presenting Anna Ziegler’s award-winning play, “Photograph 51,” at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse. 

“Photograph 51” takes a look at the life of Rosalind Franklin, a groundbreaking 20th century X-ray crystallographer whose work was underappreciated during her lifetime. 

Unfortunately, much of Franklin’s work remains forgotten — and the credit for her discoveries is disproportionately allotted to her male colleagues. Amanda Rountree, the second-year MFA director of the production, hopes to highlight the importance of Franklin’s astounding discoveries and give Franklin the credit she deserved. 

Photograph 51 Brief 2

“I think that there are, and have been, many Rosalind Franklins in the world — unsung women and untold stories,” Rountree said in a press release. “It’s great to see her story getting more attention and recognition.” 

The production follows Franklin through her formative discovery of the structure of DNA. It stars third-year MFA actor Joellen Sweeney as Franklin, third-year MFA actor Nick Bryant as Franklin’s colleague, Maurice Wilkins, and undergraduate drama major Nate Maszak as Ray Gosling, a student of Franklin’s.  

Ticket prices vary from $5 to $20. Tickets are available on the School of Drama’s website.

Reach Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @annaergeson @theleejosh

