UW School of Drama announces ‘Photograph 51’

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 6, the UW School of Drama is presenting Anna Ziegler’s award-winning play, “Photograph 51,” at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse.
“Photograph 51” takes a look at the life of Rosalind Franklin, a groundbreaking 20th century X-ray crystallographer whose work was underappreciated during her lifetime.
Unfortunately, much of Franklin’s work remains forgotten — and the credit for her discoveries is disproportionately allotted to her male colleagues. Amanda Rountree, the second-year MFA director of the production, hopes to highlight the importance of Franklin’s astounding discoveries and give Franklin the credit she deserved.
“I think that there are, and have been, many Rosalind Franklins in the world — unsung women and untold stories,” Rountree said in a press release. “It’s great to see her story getting more attention and recognition.”
The production follows Franklin through her formative discovery of the structure of DNA. It stars third-year MFA actor Joellen Sweeney as Franklin, third-year MFA actor Nick Bryant as Franklin’s colleague, Maurice Wilkins, and undergraduate drama major Nate Maszak as Ray Gosling, a student of Franklin’s.
Ticket prices vary from $5 to $20. Tickets are available on the School of Drama’s website.
Reach Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @annaergeson @theleejosh
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.