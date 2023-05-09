UW School of Drama’s ‘In the Blood’ represents the complex difficulties of poverty and motherhood

From May 3 to 7, the UW School of Drama’s Producing Artists Laboratory put on a heavy performance of “In the Blood” at the Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre. The show follows the story of Hester, a single mother struggling to raise her five children while living on the streets.

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks’ story takes inspiration from “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne. However, the struggles that Hester faces are much different than those that Hawthorne describes in his 1850 book. Rather than being set in the past, the adaptation instead brings attention to the modern-day struggles of homelessness, making it all the more impactful to current audiences.

Every person in Hester’s life has a portion of responsibility for her situation, as they repeatedly reject her outstretched hand and continue to kick her down. Suzan-Lori Parks sums up the message of the performance by asking the simple question, “Who are we to each other?” in the show’s program.

The audience wrestles with this question as they witness individuals contributing to Hester’s suffering, only to hide behind things like money and religion to escape the consequences. Hester’s continued mistreatment culminates in her eventual heart-wrenching breakdown. The play then ends harshly without a satisfying resolution, leaving the audience to reflect on their own judgment and behavior toward others.

Despite the weight of the themes, there are small moments of laughter and happiness that offer relief throughout the performance — most of which were frequently dominated by Hester’s children, who would bring meaning and joy to her life. These fleeting moments were second-year graduate student Chinelo Okpala’s favorite part about playing Hester in the second act.

“Despite all the circumstances and things happening in her life, she still maintains that seed of hope,” Okpala said.

Okpala was just one of many graduate students involved in putting on this performance, as well as a handful of undergraduate students, School of Drama faculty, and School of Drama alumni. The show was directed by two first-time graduate directors, Kate Drummond and Nick O’Leary, with each of them tackling a separate act.

The play was prepared in a unique way — with the cast split in two, and running two completely separate rehearsal processes. Neither the cast of Act One nor Act Two saw what the other cast had been working on until opening night.

This speaks to the talent of the actors who, as separate individuals, were able to cohesively perform as the same character without disrupting the storyline. This unconventional approach added even more depth to the performance, as the individuals incorporated different pieces of their own unique personalities into the role.

“I feel very empowered working with the student directors,” Okpala said.

The Producing Artist Laboratory is a new, developing program within the School of Drama, and it licenses a new level of creativity for student creators. This individual agency allows students to be creative and stretch themselves, while also allowing creatives like Okpala and her castmates to put on a performance that I personally haven't been able to stop thinking about.

More information on any upcoming School of Drama performances can be found on their website.

Reach writer Harper Gould at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @harpergould1

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.