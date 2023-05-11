‘Ways of Being’: A self portrait of grief

When Sati Mookherjee speaks about her life and work, she immediately awakens the attention of everyone in the room.

On May 4, UW alum Mookherjee guest-lectured for Arthur Ginsberg’s course “Brain and the Healing Power of Poetry,” and performed readings from her recently released second work, “Ways of Being.”

On top of promoting her new work, Mookherjee took the time to speak about her expansive career as a poet, medical student, and entrepreneur. The diversity of fields she has explored throughout her career is what makes Mookherjee so compelling, and her experience so valuable. She speaks about learning in a way that demonstrates the value of education, and her ability to translate skills into various positions upholds the way she promotes university experiences.

Mookherjee credits much of her multifaceted career to her time at UW, where she graduated from the interdisciplinary honors program with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

“Speaking at UW was very meaningful to me, it was hosted by interdisciplinary honors and UW department of English,” Mookherjee said. “One of the things I talked about was how deeply that education shaped my worldview.”

The backbone of Mookherjee’s career has been writing. While she has explored a multitude of fields and specialities, she always found time to continue her creative expression through poetry. A large element of her writing is driven by her environment, as her life and career have been completely centered. She was able to bring back her lecture to the core benefits of writing, and her work as a poet.

Mookherjee’s readings from “Ways of Being'' swept the room away. Her poetry collection uses the setting of the Coast Salish Sea to explore a fragmented sense of identity and grief. This work is clearly very personal to Mookherjee, and her reading expressed the depth of her writing.

“It’s a collection of poems that explore grief and loss of all shapes and sizes,” Mookherjee said. “It’s a self-portrait of the period of time right after grief and loss, after the initial horror and shock, but then that next acute phase where a person feels dislocated and deeply confused about one's place in the world.”

The poetry in “Ways of Being” allowed me to understand grief in a way I never had before. Much of her imagery and voice comes from the physical setting of the book, and it easily draws emotion from anyone who has spent time on the coasts of the Pacific Northwest. In speaking to Mookherjee, it is clear that her lifetime in the region established the ways in which she explores emotion throughout her writing.

“In my work, I’m interested in the seam between past and present, here and now, horizons, the line between the sky and the seas,” Mookherjee said. “I feel like the geography of this place has really influenced the metaphors and ideas that I'm interested in as well. In this case, in ‘Ways of Being,’ those borders are about the self and the other, the past and the present, life and death, and so to sit at the edge of the sea and see those transitions between rock and water and sky, [those] were very apt metaphors for what I was exploring.”

In speaking about her work, Mookherjee had a sense of incredible kindness to her. Despite reading poetry that is both personal and profoundly sad, she maintained the ability to light up the room. Her ability to connect with listeners cannot be undersold, as it was clear everyone in attendance was touched by her words.

Similarly, her ability to transition from a reading to a lecture and connect her voice and themes were equally seamless. It was clear that she genuinely believed in what she was saying, and was appreciative of the ability to talk to students. She often came back to the importance of interdisciplinary education, and values that have driven both her professional life and personal writing.

“Ways of Being” is Mookherjee’s second book, and varies dramatically from her debut work “Eye.” She spoke to me about the differences between the two, and how they both stretched her practice as a writer.

“Where ‘Eye’ was outward-facing, this was very inward facing, [and] where ‘Eye’ went all over the world and into the solar system, this is very local, set on the shores of the Salish Sea,” Mookherjee said. “Ultimately, where ‘Eye’ was philosophical and put forward a philosophical argument, this book very deliberately has no philosophy or argument to offer. This book is all about holding space for not knowing and for confusion.”

Both of Mookherjee’s books are demonstrations of her depth and talent as a poet. Her ability to connect with an audience is prominent in both her writing and her public speaking, and I cannot recommend her work enough.

“Ways of Being'' is available at most major online retailers, as well as the University Book Store.

