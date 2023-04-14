‘Where The Heart Lives’: Bloodworks Northwest collaborates with The Residency on new campaign

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations have decreased by 10% for organizations like the American Red Cross. This has resulted in an ongoing blood shortage, as the U.S. medical system is dependent upon these donations. In their collaboration with The Residency, Bloodworks Northwest hopes to bring blood donation back to pre-pandemic levels.

Bloodworks Northwest is one of the largest blood collection organizations and provides blood to over 90 hospitals throughout the region. In their efforts to appeal to younger audiences, marketing strategist Mark Dyce spearheaded collaboration efforts with The Residency — an educational community for young musicians.

“When the pandemic hit, we lost a significant number of donors, so we were looking for creative ways to be able to educate, inspire, and call people to action to donate blood,” Dyce said. “Instead of Bloodworks trying to talk to the community themselves, we were looking for other avenues to have people tell their story, and one of those ways is through music and The Residency.”

The Residency was born in 2015 as a product of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ collaboration with the Museum of Pop Culture and Arts Corps, with the goal of the program being the creation of a space for low-income young artists to access professional recording resources and mentorship. The program is year-round and takes in new talent each year, focusing on both vocal performance and music production.

This collaboration between Bloodworks Northwest and The Residency has been coined “Where The Heart Lives” and has recently started performing in the Seattle area.

“Where The Heart Lives was created a few months ago, so this is brand new for us — and it is an opportunity for us to be in high schools and colleges, because that's where a significant amount of blood donations left us during the pandemic,” Dyce said. “This is probably our fifth performance. We were at Kent-Meridian High School, last week we were at Auburn High School, and this week we are at the University of Washington.”

Where The Heart Lives performed at UW on April 11, blending together performances from two of The Residency’s artists as well as presenters speaking to the importance of blood donation. Performances from rapper Kingpin X and singer TahJae Shante were powerful, and vividly demonstrated the level of talent coming out of The Residency. Both artists also took the time to highlight the value of blood donation during their sets.

To donate blood, you can find nearby centers or pop-ups on Bloodwork Northwest’s website. There are several on-campus pop-ups throughout April and May, most of which are hosted by Hall Health or individual departments, that students can register for.

Reach writer Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.