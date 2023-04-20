‘You will be feeling good for a while’

Four musicians walk onto the stage. They’re smartly dressed, each one sporting a black vest over a solid-toned shirt of a different color — red, purple, white, and yellow. A few complete the look with a hat, transporting us back to the era of the fedora and the jazz age.

Then, the lead vocalist makes her entrance, and the audience is awed by the color. A brilliant red guitar complements the red accents in her elaborately done-up hair and her patterned top.

The diversity of costumes are only the beginning of the sweeping crossing of styles that Fatoumata Diawara and her accompanying instrumentalists brought to the stage Saturday night. Part of the Crossroads series held at the Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Diawara’s performance showcased the possibilities of intersecting the traditional with the modern, when Wassoulou folk music meets the electric guitar.

The night began with rhythmic, playful songs that had audience members bobbing their heads to the music. Diawara sings primarily in Bambara, the language of her homeland Mali. With her vast vocal range and deep, resonant voice, Diawara’s voice easily held its own against the percussion in the background.

The gentler, slower song “Sete” expressed the heart for social change that Diawara brings to her artistry. The song responds to the hardships women face and their need for freedom from a world that often fails to recognize them as leaders or give them a voice, according to Diawara.

Throughout her career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and guitarist, Diawara has used her talent to share such universal values as “respect, humility, love, migration, family, and how to build a better world for our children,” according to her website.

In 2017, Diawara released a music video of her song “Djonya,” which translates to slavery in Bambara, to call for action against the trafficking and sale of Black migrants in Libyan slave markets.

To produce “Sete,” Diawara collaborated with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, a rigorously-trained New York group that has attracted the attention of stars ranging from Beyoncé to John Legend.

The youthful notes of choral voices were soon followed by songs reaching into jazz and blues, with Diawara working a few bars from the jazzy classic “Feeling Good” into her music. The jubilant “Massa Den” catapulted the audience into a place of defiant celebration, and the powerful, fast-paced “Nsera” got them tapping to Afrobeat, which fuses elements of African music with jazz, soul, and funk.

As the concert went on, spontaneous gown-twirling, foot-stamping, and hand-clapping on stage showed Diawara’s joyful abandon, a rebellion against the carefully choreographed, picture-perfect moves of performances restrained by a single artistic genre.

She threw a white veil over her head that seemed to temporarily disassociate her from her voice, until the veil fell off and she triumphantly reclaimed it, reminding us that the voice reverberating around the theater was still hers.

The audience couldn’t help but move too, as evidenced by the growing crowd that gathered at the foot of the stage to dance to the insistent beat of the music. The night ended with a beautiful picture of people of all ages and backgrounds celebrating the culture and power of Africa in response to Diawara’s call.

“You will be feeling good for a while,” she beamed at a breathless, standing, swaying audience at the close of her performance.

“Sete,” “Massa Den,” and “Nsera” are all included in her forthcoming album “LONDON KO,” set for release May 12, 2023.

