Contemporary art is often the kind you have to squint at as you question how two blue rectangles or a urinal can be classified as art. It challenges what constitutes as art and allows artists a medium to express their modern experiences.
Math Bass, a multimedia artist based in Los Angeles, pushes these boundaries in their exhibit “a picture stuck in the mirror,” now on display at the Henry Art Gallery until March 6. The installation is site-specific, taking advantage of the Henry’s theatrical potential, and features wall applications, a kinetic sculpture, and oil paintings.
Bass began as a performance and video artist, known for their use of motion, repetition, and the abstract, according to the Henry’s website. Their 2015 work, “Drummer Boi” — displayed in a collection at the Museum of Modern Art — is a seven-minute-long video that features a series of geometric clips and rhythmic audio, all of which are trademarks for the artist.
During the exhibit’s Oct. 16 opening, Bass performed at the Henry and presented similar concepts; in their performance, Bass used parts of the exhibit, moving around the kinetic sculpture, climbing on top of a short white wall, and continuously chanting ominous phrases.
Visitor experience supervisor Max Beback was unable to see the show, but could hear Bass’ haunting chants from where he was working.
“The artist is one who likes a little bit of mystery and uncertainty about the art,” Beback said.
The cryptic kinetic sculpture, a shifting black curtain, and rotating spotlight were used in the performance, but they also functioned as a standalone representation of “the seen and unseen,” according to the Henry’s website.
“What I think is happening is that it’s definitely alluding to a performance space, especially the moments right before a show starts,” Beback said. “You don’t know when the show is going to start; the spotlight imitates the movement in a theater space before a show [with] the way it’s moving.”
Evie Harris, a third-year sociology major, was visiting the Henry for her art history class, “Art Since World War II.”
“One thing that I thought was really interesting with coming here is that we’ve been talking a lot about art as an experienced variable and how actually interacting with the art impacts your perception of it, which I’m really seeing here with these exhibits as I’m walking through,” Harris said.
Like the kinetic sculpture, Bass’s five oil paintings — featuring different levels of texture, angularity, and color — evoked a certain intrigue.
In an interview with Cultured Magazine, Bass detailed the difficulties of approaching oil paintings — a new medium for them. According to Bass, when they began painting “Camel Skeleton” — one of the installation’s featured works — they were overwhelmed by the scale of the piece.
“It was really about being present with each bone, with each moment, each piece … And that’s what I’ve been trying to focus on when I make this work — one bone at a time,” Bass said.
