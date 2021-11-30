Revealing the (in)visible

Each space we inhabit encapsulates a constellation of experiences from everyone that interacts with that space. UW — a space that serves about 50,000 students and thousands of faculty and staff — is no different. And yet, these spaces are frequently missing the very individuals responsible for cleaning, tidying, and restoring the busy halls and pathways of UW.
Between the rigorous guidelines given to custodial staff and the stigma against essential workers who remained on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, students often go through their entire program without once interacting with custodial staff. Seeing the stories that weren’t told in spaces throughout UW inspired Evalynn Romano to use her skillset to make the faces and experiences of custodial staff visible in the hallway outside the Jacob Lawrence Gallery.
Romano, a graduate of the Master of Social Work and Master of Public Health programs, is the daughter of lifelong custodians — her mother continues to clean UW campus to this day, culminating in over 30 years of experience. Her late father was also a custodian at UW for over 20 years. To Romano, the custodians of UW are akin to her own family.
“A lot of the custodians are my aunties and uncles,” Romano said. “Not biologically related, but there’s that feeling of family.”
“(in)Visibility” unpacks the nuance of the lives of custodial staff and gives a voice and identity to the people responsible for keeping our spaces clean and safe throughout UW. The exhibit — driven by Romano as part of the UW Custodian Project — spotlights the “underappreciated” and “underrepresented” voices of custodians, according to the project’s website.
Each picture that adorns the hallway tells a story of something important to the custodian on campus — whether it be the greenery of campus or their cart — and in their personal lives. The celebration of the individuals critical to maintaining the spaces of UW takes place over a year where custodians continued coming to and cleaning UW on the frontlines during the pandemic while faculty and students stayed at home.
“I was going to campus every week [during 2020] to deliver breakfast to custodians,” Romano said. “I distributed flyers about this photography storytelling project.”
Romano was intentional about including the experiences and stories of custodians who identified as BIPoC or held immigrant status. She focused on how the pandemic and their work impacted their health. Romano received a grant from the Campus Sustainability Fund to support her project.
“I gave them my proposal for this photography-based storytelling project with custodians and it was approved, and so I had funds to pay custodians for their time,” Romano said. “I was able to recruit 16 custodians who were interested in participating.”
After four weeks of sessions, Romano worked with custodians to decide which photos to use to best represent their identities.
“I would ask them to take pictures around their home and work and provide the context about how this photo relates to the health impacts in their life,” Romano said.
The exhibit’s placement in the Art Building holds a special place for Romano, whose mother continues to maintain the spaces of the building. Romano, who is second-generation Filipino-American and the first in her family to receive a college degree, spoke to the impact of utilizing what she learned to contribute to her community.
Romano’s project was featured by the “South Seattle Emerald,” a newspaper distributed in South Seattle where Romano lives and works as a social worker.
“I saw this sense of pride,” Romano said. “Custodians are very proud of their work, and it really shows in the way that they clean our spaces, the way that they organize their carts with the different cleaning supplies they use. There's so much pride in their work and a lot of that showed through their stories.”
The Grandmothers for Race and Class Equality (GRACE) hosted Romano during an online event where she shared the experiences of custodians featured in the exhibit.
“‘Custodian is the eyes and ears of campus,’” Romano said, reading from an image description provided by a custodial clerk. “‘This is a ceiling, it’s leaking. If I don’t report it, if I don’t do nothing, it’s gonna be worse. Without custodians, they cannot see this one.’”
A custodian also shared how critical their role was during the pandemic.
“That’s the car and the vacuum that we use every day,” the custodial clerk said during the GRACE presentation. “It’s like the nurses when they go to work, right … so it’s just like us, too, we have our equipment that we use, too, for killing the germs. Them, they have a stethoscope to save lives. Us, we have those equipments to kill germs.”
The exhibit will run until Dec. 10, when Romano hopes that she can rotate the exhibit to another building on campus. Beyond the project, Romano said it’s important to exercise gratitude by recognizing and thanking the individuals who keep UW safe — whether it be by respecting when a custodian closes a bathroom to clean or greeting them with a smile to thank them for their essential work on campus. Or, consider advocating for custodial staff and amplifying their voices to ensure a safer and more equitable working environment at UW for all students, faculty, and staff.
