Long-awaited ‘Frisson’ exhibition on display at the Seattle Art Museum

On Oct. 15, the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) introduced “Frisson: The Richard E. Lang And Jane Lang Davis Collection,” donated by the Friday Foundation, a philanthropic group that benefits arts organizations.
The collection once lived within the home of Jane Lang Davis and Richard E. Lang, who were longtime supporters of the fine arts in Seattle. It has been gifted by the Friday Foundation in honor of their memory and their love for the city of Seattle.
“Their shared legacy and passion for engaging thoughtfully, deeply, and personally with art — and the frisson of excitement with such a connection — can be experienced in the exhibition of these works that have transformed SAM’s collection, a gift of the Friday Foundation in honor of Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis,” the SAM shared on behalf of the Friday Foundation.
Seattle collectors Davis and Lang assembled private collections of abstract expressionist paintings and sculptures. The collection contains 19 pieces: 16 paintings, one drawing, and two sculptures. All works were completed by artists of the post-war period, including Francis Bacon, Joan Mitchell, David Smith, Alice Neel, Andy Warhol, and other artists working between 1945 and 1976.
Portraits of Davis painted by Andy Warhol (1976) and Lang painted by Alice Neel (1978) welcome visitors at the entrance of the exhibit. Alongside these portraits are photos of their home where the art pieces were once located.
“It is very great to see this work first hand,” Marie Edwards, a visitor at the SAM, said. “All of this artwork once lived in their house, and they had so many unique pieces, their place seemed like it was an art exhibit of their own.”
Lang and Davis were major contributors to the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera, and Henry Art Gallery, while also founding the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
“Most serious collectors know that the destiny of these works should be in museums,” Lyn Grinstein, Davis’ daughter and president of the Friday Foundation, said in a documentary on display at the exhibit. “Mom and Dick would have definitely been pleased with where these pictures have ended up. I just hope people take the time to really allow themselves to commune with those individual pieces and linger in front of a painting.”
Along with the exhibit, the Friday Foundation gifted $10.5 million to the SAM to support contemporary art conservation programs, purchase technical equipment for art conversation, and fund the cost of holding the exhibit.
The exhibit can be viewed at the SAM through Nov. 27, 2022.
Reach writer Renee Diaz at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsreneediaz
Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
