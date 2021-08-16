‘Sonolocations’ intersects audio art and storytelling of the pandemic

Whether through a set of instructions, a glimpse of the natural environment, or at a great distance (think COVID-19 isolation), the idea of location manifests itself in “Sonolocations: A Sound Works Series. ”The Henry Art Gallery and the Jack Straw Cultural Center commissioned three audio art pieces for this online exhibition to “consider the theme of place, and its unique resonance throughout the pandemic.” The pieces are accompanied by artists’ notes that offer deeper insight and frameworks that can be helpful for understanding details about the work.
The first is from UW alum, composer, and professor at the University of San Francisco Byron Au Yong, titled “Pomelo.” The main inspiration for the instruction piece comes from Yoko Ono’s “Grapefruit,” a book which can be understood as a “creative guide.”
“She wrote these instructions that are oftentimes nonsensical, and of course, there are pages in the book, but they’re not meant to be read in any order,” Au Yong said. The book itself outlines how to access imagination and curiosity, which can often be dampened by education.
“I think it was a way for Yoko Ono to come to terms with her background, as someone trained in classical Western music, and also the limits and trying to figure out possibilities beyond that,” Au Yong said.
In incorporating Ono’s instruction into “Pomelo,” Au Yong allowed the mind to wander and used imagination as a means to ground oneself.
“One of the ways I’ve been able to thrive during shelter-in-place is by going outside and taking walks, and noticing the cycles of nature and the curiosity of nature as well, and then using those instructions as my score to create these musical miniatures,” Au Yong said.
“Pomelo” also considers embodiment in its creation, and inspires movement through the set of instructions which are open to interpretation, whether they call for movement through dance or encourage a stroll in nature.
“Composing was so much about writing notes on a page, which it still is for me. And yet I also know from years of being a musician that it has to be embodied, that the music doesn't live on the page that lives in sound,” Au Yong said.
The next piece, Chenoa Egawa’s “Enduring Rhythms: Seven Songs from the Skagit Valley,” is a focus on nature that inspires gratefulness, stresses the importance of respect, and brings up the interconnectedness of the Earth.
Egawa is Coast Salish of the Lummi and S’Klallam Nations in Washington state. Through the piece, Egawa uses her background to voice Native wisdom. Her experiences in nature appear to be the basis of the audio artwork, which allows listeners to peek into the Skagit Valley environment — in this way, a story unfolds.
At times, the work will include sounds of modern life that may feel unwelcome at first, such as planes overhead to reiterate the “interdependence on the natural world.” The artist notes are comprehensive and provide information on the specific animals and nature experiences encapsulated in the multifaceted audio piece.
“97 Days Between” is the third and final piece created by the father and daughter duo, Bill and Naima Lowe, along with Taylor Ho Bynum. In the work, Naima Lowe recounts her pandemic experience and uses counting to make sense of it.
“That sort of strangeness of needing to account from one’s time while the world seems to be going both really slow and really fast, at the same time, this kind of eerie sense that I recall,” Naima Lowe said.
Considering the idea of tokenism, from the white majority’s desire to seem “inclusive” through the physical object of a token, Naima connected her past work of creating a sculpture of almost 5,000 pieces of small, metal hardware to “97 Days Between.” To continue a theme across the works, the Lowes collaborated to invent a set of audible cues based on the number system inspired by the sculpture.
The piece explores trying to assess and deal with the happenings of the world from a distance, and the project was created entirely virtually.
“We attempted, in the construction of the piece, to really take that distance into account and to try to infuse the sense of longing and melancholy,” Naima Lowe said, in addition to a physical spaciousness in the mix of the track.
“Sonolations” stresses art as a form of storytelling through audio works that offer creative guides, insight into the sounds and statuses of nature, and direct accounts of the pandemic. The exhibit can be viewed free of charge on the Henry Art Gallery website.
Reach writer Huma Ali at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @humabali
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.