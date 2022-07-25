‘Be Water, My Friend’: A close-up of the latest Bruce Lee exhibition at the Wing Luke Museum

Bruce Lee was renowned for being many things: one of the greatest martial artists of all time, mentor, instructor, and all-star actor. He was also a devout, loving father, as well as a philosopher.

Lesser known is that he was a student of the University of Washington, where he studied drama and philosophy. Beloved by our community, his legacy is now reinstated at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle, where his personal collection of over 2,800 books and thoughtfully curated achievements will remain on permanent display for decades to come.

The exhibit’s tagline is “Bruce Lee inspired millions, learn what inspired him.”

Integral to the authenticity and depth of the project is Shannon Lee, daughter of Bruce Lee and president of the Bruce Lee Foundation. She published her first book, “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee,” in 2020 to share some of her father’s most powerful life philosophies with the world. The exhibit of the same name at the Wing Luke Museum hopes to do the same, providing inspiration to fans of his and anyone who wishes to advance physically, mentally, and spiritually through his teachings.

“[Writing the book and designing this exhibit] was a really intimate process, because I got to sit with my father and with myself,” Lee said. “It felt like a point of self-discovery as well as of sharing.”

“We started discussions around this exhibition around 2019, so it's been about three years since we talked about creating something rich and immersive, something that was more responsive and tech heavy,” Jessica Rubenacker, exhibit director at the Wing Luke Museum, said. “We wanted to do something fresh and new.”

“Be Water, My Friend” is an exhibition that is uniquely personal, because it not only showcases Lee’s artifacts, but also serves as a testament to the living legacy that Bruce Lee left for us in the form of his daughter.

In my conversation with her, Lee shared how her passion for life, much like her father’s, is able to remain so grounded.

“My desire to be more alive comes from my father,” Lee said. “We have this misconception of what it means to be alive. I think a lot of us are trying to be happy, but are we [also] trying to be alive and present, no matter what is going on?”

Lee stressed that the distinction between being happy and being alive is important, because once you have fully focused and cultivated your own sense of well-being, “you want everyone to reach it too, because you realize [that] it’s possible.”

Eve Weston, one of the two creative directors of “Be Water, My Friend,” described how the exhibit’s layout was crafted to mimic Bruce Lee’s lifestyle.

“What the exhibit does is it sort of echoes the kinetic sensibility that Bruce Lee had in actively underlining passages in his books,” Weston said. “His library allows the museum-goer to also take an active role in reading and consuming Bruce’s library.”

This exhibition was particularly designed for those who would like to dive into the mind of a figure whose legacy continues to persist. We know through Bruce Lee’s example that by harnessing our full inner potential, we can live lives graced with dignity and fortitude. In mastering our minds, bodies, and souls to be as formless as water, we can persevere through all of life’s crashes and waves.

“Understand that life is like water, it's like waves, there’s troughs and there’s crests,” Lee said. “Stay centered and vibrant in the midst of all of it. It can’t all be yin or yang, for there has to be a balance of the two.”

“Be Water, My Friend” is currently on display at the Wing Luke Museum. More information on the museum’s hours and tickets, visit their website.

Reach writer Sarah Pham at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarpham

