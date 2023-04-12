Behind the trippy, tech-y art at WNDR, Seattle’s new interactive art museum

These days, Seattle’s waterfront is dominated by cranes, trucks, and other signs of the massive $756 million renovation underway. The new interactive art museum WNDR, which already boasts locations in San Diego and Chicago, aims to bring in whimsy instead.

“This mixture of fun and technology, it made so much sense for Seattle,” WNDR chief creative officer David Allen said.

WNDR’s showstoppers are the installation rooms, which bathe audience members in light, sound, and trippy graphics. “Hyper Mirror,” by the two artists collectively known as HAZE, offers visitors a choice: red pill or blue pill? Either way, you’ll be treated to a psychedelic experience as your reflection multiplies across wall-to-wall convex mirrors. Fair warning: expect an hourlong wait to get in.

“[HAZE and I] have conversations and jokes about how you can create a different digital form of yourself online than you are in the real world, which is kind of beautiful,” Allen said. “But what comes with that, too, is: how far do you lose yourself? Or is this actually you?”

“INSIDEOUT” simulates artist Leigh Sachwitz’s childhood memories of braving Scottish thunderstorms from the inside of her shed. The piece can be experienced either outside or inside the stand-alone room, Sachwitz explained over email. Once inside, the weathered chairs and bowl of tomatoes (they’re real, I checked) made me feel like I’d been transported into a still-life painting.

A soundscape of rushing water and electronica syncs up with abstract circles and lines projected on the walls, like rain distilled to its basic geometry. The effect is meditative, peaceful, and perhaps even cathartic. This version of the artwork is exclusive to WNDR.

“I wanted to create the experience of what it feels like to be sheltered, and to experience an extreme nature moment at the same time,” Sachwitz said.

For Allen, the piece epitomizes technological art at its most humane.

“It’s just [this] juxtaposition of life and manmade objects, but then also technology,” Allen said. “So that, to me, was more than just showcasing particles or cool interactions on a screen. There’s substance there. Sure, it’s Instagrammable. Sure, it looks really cool. But I really want a lot of our stuff to be more than just flash in the pan.”

Next up is “GOD:TEMPO” by Anthony Ciannamea, which creates a cathedral-like experience with shadowy spires and thrumming music at 60 beats per minute. It’s shown in the Immersive Theater, which will host rotating light-and-sound shows.

Allen estimates that around 70% of WNDR’s exhibits, including the Immersive Theater, “Light Floor,” and “Masterpiece,” are “container pieces.” These offer artists the technological infrastructure — such as the Immersive Theater’s $150,000 projectors — that they normally wouldn’t have access to. The space is flexible; pieces can rotate throughout the day, and artists can even buy it out for a day.

WNDR strives to create an “ecosystem” for artists.

“It’s the opposite of gatekeeping,” Allen said. “It’s not closed off.”

He contrasts WNDR with other immersive art museums like Meow Wolf, which had a budget of $60 million for its Denver outfit.

“I, as an artist myself, I want to uplift other artists,” Allen said. “So, I don't have $60 million, but we have under one [million] and we’re strategic. There’s like one or two pieces that cost the most, and the rest we divvy amongst artists to try to uplift them.”

Then there’s the interactive art, which encourages visitors to embrace their inner child and touch, stomp, and scribble away. The primary-colored sculpture, “You Can Do Most Anything,” includes a panel of buttons that play various sounds; somehow, it even sounds good when you smash every button at once. The motion-activated “Masterpiece” distorts famous artworks, from the “Mona Lisa” to “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” when you wave at it.

WNDR embraces the frontier of new technologies, which may give some pause. For a series of digital artworks available as NFTs, WNDR chose the more environmentally friendly and affordable blockchain Tezos, according to Allen. He appreciates that the blockchain proves that the museum owns the work, and offers a way to compensate the artist — if WNDR sells the work, the artist receives a cut.

WNDR aims to foster tricky conversations around tech, including with its own Midjourney-esque artificial intelligence (AI) bot that generates artworks based on user prompts. I can attest that the results are head-scratching and unintentionally hilarious, as is the disclaimer plaque: “Caution! Please engage with this exhibit at your own risk.”

WNDR started building their AI model in January of last year. Allen was even one of the first 100 users of Midjourney. For Allen, these programs don’t replace human artists, so much as offer them a new tool. He knows artists who use them to generate novel ideas when they get stuck in a rut. Nonetheless, they bring up plenty of thorny questions.

“It is scary as hell, and there’s a lot of copyright issues,” Allen said. “But I gotta tell you, it's not going anywhere. So I want people to feel uncomfortable. I want you to see this and not know how to feel.”

WNDR Seattle is still in its infancy. Ticketing kinks are being worked out, and the exhibits could be beefed up, but it aims to bring art out of the realm of white cube-like rooms, to make it the perfect first date or office meet-up activity. Allen describes immersive art as “blowing up,” especially in Europe.

“Our phones have fast-forwarded everything,” Allen said. “We literally have interactive devices. [When] the iPhone is the standard, that’s kind of hard to live up to. Because when you do something in a museum, you don't want it to be something you can do in your living room. You want it to be special or different.”

From mirror rooms to DIY music, WNDR aims to create just that one-of-a-kind art experience.

WNDR Museum is open seven days a week, from noon to 9 p.m. Students can get there by taking the Link light rail and getting off at the University Street station.

