‘EL SUEÑO: THE FLOWERS THAT BLOOM’ highlights dance company, film at the Henry Art Gallery

On display Nov. 21 to April 3, “EL SUEÑO: THE FLOWERS THAT BLOOM” brightens the lobby of the Henry Art Gallery as soon as you step inside. The exhibit highlights the dance company EL SUEÑO and their upcoming film of the same title, set to screen March 25 to 27 at Northwest Film Forum and eXit SPACE NOD Theater.
To the left of the installation, a brief quotation from the dance company’s founder, Alicia Mullikin, encapsulates the meaning behind the imagery in the display: “First generation Americans are the flowers that bloom after generations of harvest.”
Mullikin, a first-generation American, said she comes from a family of Mexican immigrants. The sacrifices that former generations of her family made so that she could pursue her dream of dance inspired the quote featured in the exhibit.
“It’s that idea that there’s generations of support that have allowed me to now be in a position where I can … follow my American dream,” Mullikin said.
EL SUEÑO means “dream” in Spanish, and Mullikin explained that it takes inspiration from the idea of “the American dream.” Part of her company’s vision is to create a safe space for people of color to participate in dance environments traditionally perceived as Eurocentric.
The left wall features a rolling video of shots and outtakes from the contemporary dance film, as well as snapshots of the dancers. These clips provide a glimpse of the flowing movements and interplay of light and landscape that will be shown in the full-length film. Mullikin collaborated with Devin Muñoz, another Mexican-American dance artist, to create this film as a depiction of “what it means to be powerful brown women and to be the narrators and illustrators of their own stories,” according to the dance company website.
Along the corners of the lobby and surrounding the central image of the company’s logo are bright, three-dimensional paper flowers that visually represent the quotation on display. The flowers are a powerful representation of the community engagement invested in this space. Hand-folded by the dancers, as well as other community volunteers at dedicated workshops, they symbolize that “many hands are involved … in making more equitable spaces,” Mullikin said.
In working with Mullikin to curate the exhibit, the Henry’s Associate Curator of Public & Youth Programs, Mita Mahato, said the gallery focused on making space for the artist’s vision and offering opportunities for community engagement.
Mahato highlighted the opportunity for visitors to write down their own dreams on flower cut-outs and pin them on the wall as a meaningful takeaway.
“You read people’s dreams on that wall and it’s just very heartening, especially at this time when it’s so hard to dream, it’s so hard to imagine because [of] everything that we’re dealing with around us,” Mahato said. “And again, I think that’s why I love the work of EL SUEÑO, because it is so focused on healing and … dream[s], and … how do we create pathways for that dream.”
The company’s logo in the center of the installation combines the “tough chola figure with the nurturing Virgin Mary,” and surrounding the flowers is “an ofrenda — an altar constructed to honor ancestors and lost loved ones,” according to the exhibit description. The image brings together the dueling ideas of a strong, rough-and-tough gangster woman and a holy, motherly, beautiful woman in Mexican culture, Mullikin said.
Mullikin’s mother sometimes had to physically fight others in school to keep herself safe while living in the Compton area of Los Angeles, an area she said is extremely dangerous. To support the family, Mullikin’s mother worked three jobs.
“This woman that is hard and rough-and-tough, and this image that is motherly and beautiful — I think that we all kind of have those two things within us,” Mullikin said. “It’s not that you’re one or the other. It’s that as a complex human, you can kind of go between. And I think we see that especially with women of color.”
Mullikin noted the exhibit’s simultaneous engagement with the past and the future as its overarching theme.
“It’s this idea that by honoring those who are in your past, … you can make a safe space for those in the future,” Mullikin said.
Tickets to the “EL SUEÑO” film premiere and following celebration at the NOD Theater are available online. According to Mahato, plans are underway to build on the earlier community workshops by hosting a community healing day in April with reflective activities led by local artists and healers. The exhibit will be extended to April 17.
Reach writer Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
