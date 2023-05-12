‘Encountering Hu Tai-Li’: A window into Taiwan’s rich Indigenous communities

The most recent Allen Library exhibition, titled “Encountering Hu Tai-Li: The Anthropologist Behind the Camera,” took visitors on a visual tour of anthropologist and ethnographic filmmaker Tai-Li Hu’s body of films and publications. The exhibition included posters, physical artifacts, photographs, and reflections from Hu herself, highlighting a wide span of her work.

In May 2022, the anthropology community suffered the loss of Hu. To honor her legacy, the Taiwan Studies Arts & Culture Program put together an exhibition that was displayed in the Allen Library North Lobby from April 3 to May 3, as part of a larger series highlighting Taiwanese Indigenous peoples.

Ellen Chang, director of the Taiwan Studies Arts & Culture Program, was in charge of putting the exhibit together. “Encountering Hu Tai-Li” was born of both the large domestic and international communities’ care for Taiwanese culture, according to Chang.

Their project started small but rapidly expanded. Not only did Chang and her team put together the exhibition in the Allen Library, but they also worked on a film festival and event lineup at the Burke Museum. For their exhibition, they utilized library resources to pair artifacts from Hu’s work with the posters.

“Towards the very end [of the exhibit], there are two quotes from her,” Chang said. “Those are not necessarily just applicable to people doing anthropology works, but just for the general people with passion to do something on their own, and we thought that's a good way to connect her to not only just academic people, but for everyone.”

For Margaret Tu, a Ph.D. candidate at UW, the exhibition hit even closer to home. Tu is from the Amis/Pangcah tribe of Taiwan Indigenous people, and also goes by her Indigenous name, Nikal Kabala’an. Tu’s tribe is notably featured in one of Hu’s films, “Returning Souls.”

Tu is part of the team that works to promote Indigenous culture at UW. Their primary hope is simply that people will know more about the Indigenous people of Taiwan, according to Tu.

“[Indigenous people] exist in Taiwan, but actually many people, they [aren’t] familiar with Taiwan, or even if they’re familiar with Taiwan, they don't know we have Indigenous people,” Tu said. “We are underrepresented on so many levels.”

This feeling resonated among other members of the department, who agreed that while Hu’s work should be celebrated, she was a smaller piece in a complex world of understanding Indigenous peoples in Taiwan.

“I think it shouldn’t be a focus on her,” Susan Hou, UW Taiwan Studies Program affiliate and Ph.D. student, said. “I think people who went to the keynote, who went to the exhibit should be taking away from this how Indigenous peoples are in Taiwan … [and they] have such a rich history.”

The Taiwan Studies Program continues to work toward increasing the knowledge of Taiwanese Indigenous peoples and Taiwanese culture in the UW community. While the “Encountering Hu Tai-Li: The Anthropologist Behind the Camera” exhibition is no longer up for display, they have several other events planned for the upcoming months. For information on future events, visit their website’s event calendar.

Reach contributing writer Gemma James at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @gemmaajamess

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.