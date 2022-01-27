Executive Director Julie K. Stein retires from the Burke Museum

After 16 years of serving as the executive director of the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, Julie K. Stein is set to retire in March. Stein has been commended by the Burke for the work she accomplished during her tenure, especially her extensive contributions to the museum’s expansion in 2019.
Stein’s innovative “inside-out” approach to the museum’s design featured visible labs and collection areas, giving visitors a unique, up-close look at the accumulation process, inspiring other museums to adopt a similar approach as well.
Prior to becoming executive director, Stein spent nine years as the Burke Museum’s curator of Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Stein has been lauded as an inspiration to her students and colleagues alike, receiving multiple awards for her teaching, scholarship, and museum work. She has displayed care and consideration for her staff, aiming to make the Burke Museum a supportive, family-friendly work environment where all contributions are celebrated.
Beginning March 1, Gabriela Chavarria will assume the role of executive director.
Reach contributing writer Caroline Carr at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @CarolineJCarr
