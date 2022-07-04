Experiencing Donna Huanca’s fantasy-scape, ‘MAGMA SLIT’

Upon walking through the space, a reflection of your body is distorted beside you. As you move, a stream of fake hair covers the reflection, and your eyes begin to linger on the paint strokes of a monumental painting reflected from behind. Destabilizing and fully immersive, Donna Huanca’s installation “MAGMA SLIT” allows visitors to engage with a variety of sensory experiences all at once, transforming the viewer into an interactive element within the space.

Showing at the Henry Art Gallery through next February, Huanca, a multidisciplinary Bolivian-American artist currently living and working in Berlin, combines mediums in order to create a fully immersive exhibit that considers how cycles can inform conceptions of nature, self, life, and transformation.

Utilizing feminine shapes and imagery along with the throughline of seasonality, Huanca creates a breathing and moving world in itself throughout the gallery hall.

Shamim Momin, director of curatorial affairs at the Henry Art Gallery and organizer of the exhibit, spoke about the different facets of working with Huanca’s multidisciplinary art and the monumental space “MAGMA SLIT” utilizes.

“One of the things that struck [Huanca] is the way the gallery is oriented pretty directly on a compass,” Momin said. “Those giant mural paintings that you see are each inspired by a season… We'll rotate each every three months or so, so that each one will occupy each cardinal direction at a different time. So, it's kind of like tracking a movement of time and space seasonally.”

The middle of the gallery features a stage covered in sculpture and reflective elements. The form of the stage seems to reference cell formation, underscoring a sense of transformation in the piece.

“[The sculptural pieces are] bronze resin cast and aluminum cast, but [were] originally made of blocks of clay that she cuts and kicks and “You can really feel the trace of her hand, her fingers.”

This curvature is echoed by the curves of the walls in two locations of the space, both of which feature Huanca’s wall rubbings — a dynamic flurry of body imprints in blue. To create this feature of the exhibit, Momin explained that Huanca worked to choreograph a dancer whose body is painted a deep blue hue, the dancer’s body rubbing up against the wall to reveal the movements we see in the exhibit.

“It's both that individual body, but it's also the idea of the trace of your body and the world and how you leave your mark, so to speak, as you exist in the world and in this particular room,” Momin said. “Because that space is so enormous and monumental, it's [also] a way to kind of bring you back to the bodily scale.”

All of these pieces are accompanied by sound collages, returning to the notion of seasonality through four chapters of audio. Huanca continues to engage in a full sensory experience through the expansion of this exhibit, as the room is filled with subtle earthy scents.

“MAGMA SLIT” also works as a collaborative performance space for other artists, as Lyra Pramuk, adorned in costuming created by Huanca, performed in the exhibit May 5.

Will there be more live performance pieces in “MAGMA SLIT” over its future nine month course?

“We'll be reengaging with all of that come fall,” Momin said.

“MAGMA SLIT” opened at the Henry Art Gallery this April and will close Feb. 5, 2023. Admission is free for UW students and staff, and general admission for others can be purchased through a suggested donation to the Henry.

