‘Fishing Was His Life’: Centering Black livelihoods in the fishing industry

Anyone passing by the Henry Art Gallery over the past few months has likely noticed a unique mural of a fish market selling body parts on the exterior of the building. This provocative piece is part of the Henry’s current exhibition, Nina Chanel Abney: “Fishing Was His Life,” at the museum through March 2023.

If seemingly strange to you, you should know that this is nothing new. In fact, the Henry has kept a collection of contemporary art since its inception in 1926.

“We really present living artists, and artists sort of on the edge of contemporary culture,” Tanja Baumann, the Henry’s director of communications and public relations, said.

Located in the East Gallery, Abney’s exhibition is an example of one of the Henry’s single-artist shows, organized by curator Nina Bozicnik.

“[Abney] distills these very socially poignant themes around race, gender, and politics into this very graphic sort of language that can be very disarming,” Bozicnik said. “She uses visual allure and pleasure in a very intentional way.”

The exhibition is a result of Abney’s encounter with Gordon Parks’ photographs documenting Atlantic coastal fisheries during World War II. Her reaction spurred this particular body of work as a response to those missing from the photographs, in an attempt to honor the African American inheritance within the fishing industry.

“Oftentimes, there's a celebratory aspect, to carve out and honor the place of these stories in American history,” Bozicnik said. “Coupled with these histories and narratives of a place is the threat to the life and livelihood of Black Americans within the industry, like ongoing environmental racism.”

The Pacific Northwest has historically placed industries oriented around water and fishing cultures at the center of its economies, making this exhibition especially conducive to the greater Seattle community.

“I was very interested in how that work would have recognition here, but also invite an alternative way of thinking about who accesses spaces and who is disenfranchised from spaces,” Bozicnik said. “I was thinking that would be very interesting here at the Henry and in the context of the Pacific Northwest.”

While the works are best experienced as a full exhibition, one piece dominates the visual experience as you enter the gallery. This piece, called “Black People (BP),” is a reference to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that disproportionately affected people of color in that region.

“I think that her work adds this other aspect of joy and possibility without glossing over the complex and trauma-filled history as well; that those [can] exist together,” Bozicnik said. “The complexity of that is an important piece to hold, I think, as we move forward in writing new stories and understanding our past in new ways.”

About five years ago, Abney started working with the master printers of Pace Prints to explore how her painting technique could translate into a printed format. As a result, these works demonstrate what is possible with printing through a diversity of elements. In order to grasp the rich meaning of Abney’s work, Bozicnik recommends getting up close and personal.

"In digital reproductions, the textured surfaces and cut and paste construction quality of the work is hard to discern,” Bozicnik said. “Being in physical proximity with the work makes these dynamic aspects visible. That's really exciting.”

“Fishing Was His Life” opened this October and will close March 5, 2023. Admission is free for the UW community and students in general. General admission for others can be purchased through a suggested donation to the Henry.

Reach writer Laura Schladetzky at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LSchladetzky

