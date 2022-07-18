Frye Art Museum’s ‘Abstraction’ puts Romare Bearden’s breadth of skills on full display

For those familiar with artist and activist Romare Bearden’s celebrated collage artworks like “The Train” or “Three Folk Musicians,” the Frye Art Museum’s latest exhibit, “Abstraction,” will come as a surprise. The exhibit, which is on view until Sept. 18, pivots from the norm, putting the artist’s formative years of the ’50s and early ’60s front and center with various watercolor and oil paintings.

“The abstractions that this exhibition focuses on are not very well known,” Georgia Erger, associate curator at the Frye Art Museum, said. “This exhibition really tries to uncover the body of work that hasn’t been very extensively exhibited, but it shows the ways in which it really influenced his later work that is so well known.”

“Abstraction” opens with Bearden’s Picasso-esque artworks that feature bold black lines and watercolor hues. Despite their modest size — no bigger than standard printer paper — the Cubism-inspired pieces pack a punch. From what looks like a jumble of shapes at first emerges figures of humans and animals gnarled within each other, painted as though they’re fighting for the shared brushstrokes that make up their bodies, all vying for the spotlight.

As the name of the exhibit implies, earlier watercolors like these were abstract. In contrast, Bearden’s popular collage artworks of the mid to late ’60s — which firmly entrenched him among the upper echelons of the art world at the time — contained more figurative depictions of people. By then, Bearden was over 50 years old, and he wielded color, space, and imagery like a weathered veteran in the arts.

“Abstraction” rewinds the clock, homing in on these rudimentary skills Bearden polished over the years prior to his breakout. Since the exhibit displays Bearden’s artworks chronologically, his growth in artistic maturity over time is evident with each turn of a corner within the exhibit.

This growth is most evident when walking past the watercolors and into the next room, as the paintings take on a new depth. Inspired by a trip to Paris in the late ’40s, the featured paintings grow more abstract with artworks like “Blue Ridge” or “Mountains on the Moon” where color and spacing trump realism or figuration.

“He was influenced by a lot of European modernists … like Picasso, Braque, and Matisse,” Erger said. “He was also influenced by American art movements, such as abstract expressionism.”

The most evocative artworks in the exhibit, however, are Bearden’s oil paintings. Featured as the centerpiece of “Abstraction,” the oil paintings are the product of Bearden’s creativity and experimentalism at their height.

Unlike his earlier works which were largely influenced by Western art movements, much of Bearden’s oil paintings draw from Chinese calligraphy and ink wash techniques, which he credits to a New York City Chinatown bookstore owner whom he referred to as “Mr. Wu.” Apart from Mr. Wu’s surname, nothing else about him is known despite the best efforts of art historians to put a face to the name.

“Abstraction” also features the magnum opus of Bearden’s abstract oil paintings, “River Mist.” By mixing casein (a milk-based medium) with gouache, the mixture took on a marbled look of deep lapis lazuli blue and copper, which Bearden then cut up and rearranged on a large canvas. This painting, in particular, makes “Abstraction” worth the visit to downtown, and a few minutes sitting in front of “River Mist” is, without a doubt, time well spent.

The exhibit is bookended by several of Bearden’s post-abstraction collages that depict Black people and culture. The pieces were largely informed by his own experience as a Black man, and his shift from abstract to figurative art is indicative of his growing involvement in the civil rights movement of the ’60s.

“Intellectuals like James Baldwin were talking about what they called, at the time, the ‘Negro Problem,’ how Black people were being understood as a monolith, that there wasn’t really room for any sort of subjectivity or individuality,” Erger said. “Bearden felt that artistically, he could contribute to that conversation by returning to figuration and by celebrating Black people more explicitly in his work.”

The collages rode the societal impetus of the civil rights movement, catapulting Bearden out of artists’ circles and into the public eye. Despite the dramatic shift from abstract to figurative art, Bearden’s techniques in spacing and color from earlier decades informed his collages, which is evident in the artworks featured in the exhibit like “Spring Way” or “Fish Fry” and their unique use of color contrasts and scale of objects.

Today, Bearden is best remembered for these figurative collages, which will undoubtedly remain his most popular work. “Abstraction,” however, provides a much-needed context on Bearden’s life and affirms just how prolific and talented an artist he really was. Moreover, understanding the two decades of art that prefaced Bearden’s collages will perhaps lead to a new appreciation for his later works.

Regardless of whether you’re a Bearden fan or not, the art in itself warrants a visit to “Abstraction.”

To put it succinctly in Erger’s words, “They’re just beautiful.”

Reach Copy Chief Miki Kusunose at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @miki_kusunose

