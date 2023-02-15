Hidden in plain sight: MOHAI exhibit highlights Black architects and designers from Seattle and around the world

Through April 30, Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) will be showcasing Black architects from the Pacific Northwest and around the world in its exhibit “From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers.”

After originally appearing in Chicago, curatorial consultant Hasaan Kirkland and the Black Heritage Society of Washington State bridged the exhibit to a local context by shining a spotlight on the Black architects who have contributed to the Seattle skyline.

“It traveled here from Chicago, but from the very beginning, when I started talking with MOHAI, I said, ‘Well, you can’t bring this exhibition to Seattle and not talk about our local Black architects and their legacy,’” Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, president of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State, said.

The exhibit includes a number of panels highlighting Black architects, as well as interactive elements that allow visitors of all ages to examine the many considerations that contribute to designing and erecting a structure. “From the Ground Up” provides an architectural timeline, from the pyramids in Egypt to modern buildings in Seattle, and introduces visitors to historical works of art hidden in plain sight.

In addition to featuring Black architects from Seattle like Benjamin McAdoo Jr., Kirkland helped adapt the content for MOHAI by emphasizing the flow and immersion of the exhibit.

Stepping into the exhibition, visitors are greeted with open windows and a view of the Seattle skyline — contrasting with the other exhibits at MOHAI where windows are traditionally kept closed.

“In this exhibit, [the windows] are opened to draw a connection to the skyline, to the reality of seeing structures,” Kirkland said. “In the same way you listen to hip-hop, in the same way you see Black culture, architecture now becomes this new reality of mainstreaming African American culture.”

UW has a unique connection to the exhibit. The university’s Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center is tied to the legacies of three Black architects, according to Kirkland.

After McAdoo Jr. created the original structure, another Black architect, Samuel Cameron, remodeled the building, giving the center its current appearance. Then, Donald King, an active architect, attended the building as a student.

“For individuals to be able to recognize that and to touch the walls now is a little more personal and powerful,” Kirkland said. “Now, you have a sense about the person, you have a sense about their reasons and rationale, and it brings it to life. It’s no longer just a static structure that doesn’t have a heartbeat.”

Students interested in deepening their knowledge of Seattle’s architecture can visit MOHAI now through April 30, with tickets starting at $17 for students.

“I think everybody — not just Black folks, not just young folks, not just elders who like to read — will appreciate the show because it is a connection to all of us,” Kirkland said.

Reach writer Sophie Dorey at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @soap_avi

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.