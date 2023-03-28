‘Hidden Worlds’: A glimpse into LAIKA’s masterful stop motion animation

“Animation is cinema,” director Guillermo del Toro said during his Oscars acceptance speech for his recent stop-motion film “Pinocchio.” “Animation is not a genre, and animation is ready to be taken to the next step. We are all ready for it.”

In many conversations surrounding film, animated movies are all too frequently reduced to their production, or worse, their audiences. Animated films are commonly treated as their own separate genre, or something only children can enjoy, despite the wide variety of themes and audiences the films garner.

The newest exhibit at Seattle’s very own Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) aims to draw attention to animation — much like del Toro did — by spotlighting the often overlooked and immense amount of talent, time, and detail that goes into every frame of stop motion animation.

“Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA” is the world premier exhibition of the Portland-based studio’s filmography, containing a vast array of the character models, set pieces, and exact recreations of the sets and scenery used across LAIKA’s five current films.

The exhibition follows the films in chronological order of their releases, starting with the 2009 classic “Coraline,” which fully established the studio as a force to be reckoned with. An adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic novel “Coraline” is a film that is adored by both children and adults, even a decade later.

Entering the exhibit, the walls of the first room are blanketed with large display cases filled to the brim with set decor from “Coraline” — furniture, clothing, food, and circus mice are visible, all at various different sizes to account for the scale of different shots.

The focus of the room, however, is in its center. The Pink Palace Apartments where Coraline lives has a massive presence in the room, standing several feet taller than guests and glowing from the inside with functioning lights.

A full-size recreation of the Other World’s glowing tunnel leads MoPOP guests into the second portion of the “Coraline” exhibit, which is filled with the final models of key characters, a recreation of the iconic bug couch for photo opportunities, and the fully assembled face of Coraline’s magic garden with handcrafted flowers and glowing lights.

At a press preview of the exhibit, the film’s director of rapid prototype Brian McLean spoke on the creation of the film. “Coraline” is uniquely situated in the studio’s filmography, as LAIKA was actively hiring and still in its early founding stages while the film was being produced and shot.

McLean said that “Coraline” was the first feature-length film to utilize 3D printing technology for face replacement, an animation technique in which the faces of all the characters are bisected horizontally and are replaced frame by frame to create movement. According to McLean, 15,000 total replacement faces were created for all the characters in the film, each of which were hand-painted by LAIKA artists.

After “Coraline,” the exhibit transitions into the studio’s second feature film, “ParaNorman.” Released in 2012, the film follows Norman, a young boy who has to save his small town from a horde of zombies that have recently awoken.

The “ParaNorman” exhibit, similar to the “Coraline” exhibit, features models and scene recreations taken straight from the film. One of the most striking models recreates a chase scene between a zombie, Norman and his friends in a car, and a police officer on a scooter, with all of the vehicles having fully functional, blinking lights.

The next two portions of the exhibit highlight 2014’s “The Boxtrolls” and 2016’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” the latter of which received two Oscar nominations for Best Achievement in Visual Effects and Best Animated Feature Film.

Costume designer Deborah Cook highlighted her work in “Kubo” specifically, citing Edo-period Japan as a major inspiration for the clothing of the characters. Cook also drew attention to the details in the costumes that carried over into the set design — the mother character wears robes adorned with laser-cut leaves, the same leaves blanketing the entire boat displayed mere feet away.

Nelson Lowry, the production designer for “ParaNorman,” said that while LAIKA has had their work preserved in exhibits in the past, “Hidden Worlds” is the largest exhibit to celebrate their work. Lowry also expressed enthusiasm for MoPOP’s emphasis on creating interactive elements for the exhibit, something that has not been incorporated into any previous celebrations of their work.

The “Missing Link” exhibit features one of these interactive portions, focusing on one of the film’s interior hallways. Cameras are placed throughout the hallway which can be controlled by guests using a joystick, giving viewers a “puppet’s-eye-view” into the intricately crafted set.

According to Benoit Dubuc, head of facial animation, “Missing Link” was LAIKA’s most ambitious film at the time of its creation, most evident by the breathing mechanic present inside the bigfoot protagonist’s chest. However, Dubuc said that LAIKA’s current film in production has quickly surpassed “Missing Link” in ambition.

“Wildwood,” LAIKA’s sixth feature film, is teased at the very end of the exhibit, giving guests a glimpse at what’s next for the animation company. Based on the book written by The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy and featuring LAIKA’s biggest voice acting cast to date, the film is sure to excite children and adults alike just as all their past releases have.

“Hidden Worlds” is on display at MoPOP through Aug. 24, 2024. The museum is easily accessible to students by taking the monorail straight to Seattle Center, and tickets can be purchased through MoPOP’s website.

Reach Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy

