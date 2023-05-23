‘I Choose To Remember Us Whole’: An introspective journey through memory

What does it mean to be remembered “as a whole?” How can sharing our experiences with one another alter how we perceive others? How can this way of opening ourselves up and sharing something that is meaningful to us help heal the wounds of our society?

A new installation in the Henry Art Gallery challenges us to contemplate these questions. “Altar No.3: I Choose To Remember Us Whole” is a project designed and materialized by performance artist and educator Daniel Alexander Jones in collaboration with various Seattle-based artists. The exhibit encourages us to indulge each other in our reflections to facilitate a positive understanding of the world around us.

Altars are used throughout many different cultures and religions as a place of worship as well as a bridge between the tangible and transcendental realms of our shared reality. Centered around the theme of remembrance, the altar installation at the Henry is adorned with terrestrial objects, spiritual votives, and material possessions. It is a point of intersection between the physical, the ideal, and the spiritual.

“It’s an invitation to pause, to reflect, and to share in hopes of building some connective tissue that we lost,” Jones said.

He hopes that the project motivates people to “ask questions, to speak to people who are not familiar to us, [and] to share things with people that might open up a portal for conversation.”

The social, political, and economic turmoil of our nation has created a seemingly irreparable divide among people in recent years. “Altar No.3” aims to highlight these divisions, and weld the pieces of our fragmented society back together by creating a platform for people to share what is valuable to them.

As a collaborative project, viewers are encouraged to participate in the exhibit by sharing their memories on the cards provided and submitting them to the front desk at the Henry Art Gallery. According to Jones, over 1,500 participants have submitted their personal stories to the installation so far.

The exhibit will be open from April 29 to July 9, and contributions are welcomed throughout. In addition, five altars were unveiled during a campus-wide procession on Saturday, May 20, each one offering a unique and introspective experience.

One of these altars, co-created by the School of Drama’s head of directing and playwriting Valerie Curtis-Newton, is an interactive meditation labyrinth. The purpose of the altar is to present viewers with an opportunity to engage fully in the present moment, and to encourage them to reflect on something positive.

“There’s a certain kind of pessimism that’s afoot right now that says, ‘Everything is crap, and it’s always going to be crap,’” Curtis-Newton said.

In a post-pandemic world, our society has suffered a blunder of negativity that has permeated into all aspects of our lives and national culture. Rarely do we have time to stop and think about the present moment, because we are so focused on all the possibilities of what could happen in the future. We have become so preoccupied with our differences that we tend to forget we are all sharing the experience of being human.

With finals approaching, a meditation walk may be a great way for stressed and anxious students to unwind and remember the importance of their mental health.

“It’s a gift we can give each other — give ourselves [too] — is actually to take the time we need to think,” Curtis-Newton said. “And if we’re thinking, we’ll be more gentle with each other … The hope for healing and the desire to lift up community is an important piece of what it is we’re doing.”

Reach contributing writer Meghan Haydon at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @meghanhaydon

