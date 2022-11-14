‘Incarcerated Bodies, Free Minds’: The School of Law’s newest art exhibit

A burst of bright fall sunshine lights up the hallway of the University of Washington’s School of Law. Students mingle at tables outside, while others relax indoors between classes. The monotonous white walls of the hallway are broken up by paintings with distinct styles and subjects, a recent project curated by UW law students Jason Spencer, Julia Davis, and Zachary Finn.

The exhibit, titled “Incarcerated Bodies, Free Minds,” includes 15 thought-provoking pieces by Johnnie Wiggins, Gilberto Rivera, and Mark Loughney, all of whom were, or currently are, incarcerated.

Among the most striking pieces are “Mellifluous,” “This is America,” and “General Pop,” all of which convey the emotions of grappling with life’s harsh realities and inspire a deep sense of compassion and empathy. Each piece sits next to a QR code that viewers can scan to hear the artist speak about the inspiration behind the painting. The project aims to highlight the humanistic lens of incarcerated persons and the struggles they experience.

“That was one of the first things that shocked me [when working with incarcerated people] … the sheer level of intelligence and skill that is just trapped behind there because of some mistakes growing up,” Jason Spencer, a second-year student at the School of Law, said. “I saw the interest the students had. I wanted to provide them with another avenue [to social justice issues] that was less academic and more interactable.”

There are about two million people incarcerated in the United States, many of whom committed low-level offenses. High incarceration rates lead to overcrowded prisons and jails, which in turn, often results in the inhumane treatment of incarcerated persons and lack of access to mental health care. Prison also has little effect on the person’s tendency to return to crime — one in four incarcerated persons will go to jail again after their release, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

“Not only do we put them in prison, but we make contributing to society so difficult,” Spencer said. “There’s very few opportunities to work and provide something to society.”

That’s what this exhibit aims to change.

Johnnie Wiggins, who is currently incarcerated in Monroe, WA, paints each week, with his works lining the walls of his cell and resting on any spare furniture. He gets the majority of his inspiration from the challenges that Black people have faced throughout history. He is a self-taught artist, and only began painting about four or five years ago, after his incarceration. He hopes to send any money he makes from his art to the daughter of the victim of his crime.

“You have a percentage of [incarcerated] people who are remorseful, who want to change, who want to do something positive,” Wiggins said in a phone interview.

Wiggins continually expresses the value his art has for him. He describes it as a blessing, an intimate feeling, and something that allows him to express his emotions.

“It’s my medium for saying how sorry I am, how remorseful I am, but not only that, but how happy I am,” Wiggins said.

Mark Loughney and Gilberto Rivera, the two other artists featured in the School of Law’s exhibit, also found art deeply meaningful during their time in prison.

Loughney was released earlier this year and currently lives in Philadelphia. His art focuses on the experiences of incarcerated people. Throughout his 10 years in prison, he drew 850 portraits of other prisoners.

Rivera was released in 2013 and lives in New York. He has always been interested in art, but he only became serious about it when he was incarcerated. While incarcerated, he tried many different mediums, all of which combined to form his own style. His art focuses on the American experience, and draws from his experiences as a Puerto Rican native and as a formerly incarcerated person..

Spencer hopes that all students who visit the exhibit reflect on the pieces there and “think about the humanity that is still behind bars and how much potential is really behind there.”

The exhibit was funded by the Student Bar Association, with additional support from Marking Time, Justice Arts Coalition, and Huskies for Opportunities in Prison Education.

If interested, people can view more art by Wiggins at JW Life Expressions on Facebook, and Rivera's and Loughney's works can be found on Instagram. The pieces in the exhibit are all available for purchase. The exhibit will be taken down at the end of the quarter on Dec. 16, so be sure to visit before winter break.

