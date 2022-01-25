Intertwining narratives of the self and the body: ‘Diana Al-Hadid: Archive of Longings’ at the Henry Art Gallery

At the Henry Art Gallery, artist Diana Al-Hadid is showcasing 13 sculptural works that center on narratives of women in biblical, historical, and mythological settings. The exhibit, “Diana Al-Hadid: Archive of Longings,” depicts the relationship between the self and the human body, while also advancing feminist concerns regarding the agency, power, and identity of women. Al-Hadid pushes against traditionally patriarchal and colonialist ideas and disrupts these fixed notions to employ different interpretations of the self and the body.
Shamim M. Momin, the director of curatorial affairs at the Henry, has known Al-Hadid for many years, and worked with the artist before inviting her to host an exhibit. “Archive of Longings” is being presented in coordination with the Feminist Art Coalition, a national initiative that upholds principles of inclusion and social justice.
“I first became familiar with Diana’s work about 15 years ago,” Momin said. “She was early on in her career in New York — where I was working at the time. We had our first studio visit at that time, and have been working on different projects and exhibitions together since.”
The exhibit was intended to run in fall 2020 and be structured around the election timeframe. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 safety concerns, the exhibit was postponed.
“Given the scale of the work and the unpredictability of shipping and installing during the pandemic, we postponed the exhibition for a year, which in the end enabled the artist and I to have deeper conversations about the work included, as well as to create two new works for the show,” Momin said.
Each sculptural work in the exhibit stands out and is unique to each narrative the artist is trying to portray. The blind bust series, for example, is composed of individual works that are shown together. Al-Hadid was interested in the human body and started thinking about the concepts of portrait and self-portrait without looking at oneself; she wanted to subvert traditional, finite tropes of the figuration and image and identity of a person and sought a way to capture the essence of what it means to be human.
Al-Hadid sculpted the three blind bust installations with bronze casting; these pieces show materials moving against the ideas of how that material should be used. Bronze emits a permanent sense of solidity, but the artist decided to change that perception and use bronze in a way that makes the sculpture look delicate to the viewer, almost like it is hovering midair. The sculptures actually weigh hundreds of pounds, but it is difficult to tell when looking at them.
Each culture and region of the globe has different narratives to tell, and this idea was showcased by the sculptural works in “Archive of Longings.” Al-Hadid has incorporated mythological and biblical histories into these works, and is continuing the conversation on perceptions of women and the self versus the body.
The exhibit is expected to run through Feb. 6. Museum guests are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry and must adhere to the Henry’s mask and social distancing guidelines.
Reach writer Monica Mursch at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @MonicaMursch
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.