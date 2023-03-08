‘It makes you human again’

Professor Daniel Winterbottom felt like everyone else did after a few months into the pandemic — trapped between four walls. Like many others, he turned to long walks around his neighborhood as well as sketching to combat the feeling of isolation.

“There were parts of my neighborhood that became unrecognizable,” Winterbottom said. “Stores that I took for granted closed, encampments started, streets were deserted. It was a weird time.”

Winterbottom’s exhibition “Sketching as Witness” is a collection of two and a half years’ worth of sketches done throughout Seattle during the pandemic. While displaying his work was not the original intent of Winterbottom’s daily adventures, his sketches do shine a light on an often ignored demographic: the homeless populations of Seattle.

Between the beginning of the pandemic and early 2022, the number of homeless people in Seattle increased by 14%. In addition, Washington has one of the largest populations of homeless students in the country, but receives the lowest amount of federal funding on a per-student basis to combat the problem, according to the Seattle Times.

The gallery houses dozens of sketches of both sanctioned and unsanctioned sites in the U-District, RVs and cars as shelters, and the thousands of encampments underneath Interstate 5. Often, Winterbottom returned to the same site multiple times, and these comparative sketches document the establishment, destruction, and reestablishment of hundreds of encampments across the city.

Sketching is a time-intensive activity, so Winterbottom was able to witness the humanity behind the tents as he interacted with the inhabitants of the camps he sketched. To protect their privacy, he does not sketch the people themselves, but he includes them in the exhibit as much as he can through the stories that sit under each of the drawings.

Hanging at the entrance of each room in the gallery are various signs left behind by the camps’ inhabitants. The signs contribute an element of personality and tangible humanity that the sketches and stories can’t fully capture.

These small details remind us of something we’re ingrained to often forget — homeless people are just as human as everyone else.

“At a certain point, you build up a coldness,” Winterbottom said. “I always have a deep pain when I think, ‘Why didn’t I just give them a dollar? It doesn't mean anything to me.’ But it makes you human again.”

While the encampments that Winterbottom captures vary in size, location, and makeup, they are connected by the resilience of a community that has nowhere else to go.

“I still marvel at the tenacity and inventiveness of some of these camps,” Winterbottom said. “We can turn our heads, but they are a community of people supporting people. You may not approve of all of their activities, but nonetheless, that’s what they're doing, because nobody else is going to help them.”

“Sketching as Witness” humanizes a pervasive problem in Seattle, and reminds us that we as individuals have the power to help.

“We need to be the empathetic and compassionate people that we should be, can be, and must be,” Winterbottom said. “I don't know if the drawings are going to change that, but we have to do everything we can in our own little ways.”

“Sketching as Witness” will be open in Gould Gallery until March 14.

Reach contributing writer Alexa Meyer at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alexa-lindsay56

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.