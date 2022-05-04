Jacob Lawrence Gallery director and curator departs after leaving a lasting impact on BIPoC artists

The 2022 Jacob Lawrence legacy resident, Lauren Williams, could see the knowledge and passion that curator and director, Emily Zimmerman, had for the gallery. Along with increasing the Jacob Lawrence Gallery’s endowment, getting the gallery Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.) certified, increasing human resources infrastructure, and building connections between the artists and other cultural spaces in Seattle such as Wa Na Wari, Zimmerman provided the necessary resources for artists like Williams to put their art and activism on display.
“I did everything I set out to do, to pave the way for a BIPoC director of the Jacob Lawrence Gallery,” Zimmerman said in an interview with The Stranger.
From January 2017 to April 2022, Zimmerman served as the first female director and curator of UW’s Jacob Lawrence Gallery. Zimmerman is commended by the UW School of Art + Art History + Design directors for her focus on representing BIPoC artists and exhibitions in the gallery through an annual fellowship for BIPoC UW grad students and the Jacob Lawrence Legacy Residency. Zimmerman will return to her hometown of Philadelphia and take on the position of assistant director at the University of Pennsylvania’s Arthur Ross Gallery.
Located in the Art Building at the top of the quad, the Jacob Lawrence Gallery showcases exhibitions, lectures, performances, screenings, and discussions with 8,000 visitors each year, according to the School of Art + Art History + Design. The gallery honors the late UW professor from 1970 to 1985, Jacob Lawrence. Zimmerman contributed to carrying on Lawrence’s legacy by featuring artists who tell stories of the Black American experiences as his art did.
Williams had her exhibition, “Wake Work*,” on display in the gallery from February 8 to March 5. Williams explained that due to COVID-19, she worked through her residency in Detroit, Michigan, where she also lives. However, she still got to benefit from the resources and support of the gallery and Zimmerman.
According to Williams, “Wake Work*” was partially inspired by photos she saw last year of patient migrants entering the United States through Del Rio, Texas, in which they were whipped by border patrol agents on horseback and then accused by the White House of trying to steal the horses.
“To me, that was just a ridiculous response to something that's clearly a humanitarian crisis and I was interested in making sense of that moment and that type of response to anti-Black violence,” Williams said.
The other inspiration for her work was the book “In the Wake: On Blackness and Being” by Christina Sharpe about Black lives in the wake of violence, slavery, and other oppression throughout history.
Williams has a history in policy and research work relating to economic inequality, so much of her work, including “Wake Work*,” is a criticism of American policy relating to Black life and Black death.
“So what I was trying to do with this work was to redact and annotate those images so that we're forced to look at them differently,” Williams said.
Williams is a great example of an artist that Zimmerman wanted to give a platform to at UW. Zimmerman was dedicated to fulfilling Lawrence’s values through her curating and directing of the gallery to promote the Black experience, as evident in Williams and the other artists she curated in the gallery.
“[Zimmerman] cultivated a space that compensates people well, that treats their work with respect, and … puts it in conversation with students in a way that changes the dynamics of their education,” Williams said.
Reach contributing writer Paige Stanley at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @paigestan10
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.