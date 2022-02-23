Krista Belle Stewart’s ‘Truth to Material’ exposes appropriation of Indigenous cultures through an ethnographic lens in Germany

From Dec. 10, 2021 to Feb. 28, artist Krista Belle Stewart displayed the fourth iteration of her show “Truth to Material” at Goethe Pop Up Seattle. In this exhibition, Stewart engaged with the German subculture of Indianer, a hobbyist group who dress up and perform ritualistic Native American Indigenous gatherings based on a faulty representation of Indigenous populations in Karl May’s 19th-century adventure novels.
Coming from the Syilx Nation, a trans-boundary tribe in North America, Stewart is now a Berlin-based artist working with various media. After majoring in photography as an undergraduate student, she embarked on a personal journey researching Karl May in 2006 in the Saxony region in Germany.
Through her encounter with the Indianers there, Stewart compiled videos, photos, and faux relics from years of research, archiving, and reiteration of the material. Her work examined issues of belonging, trauma, and escapism within the historical landscape of Germany.
The video clips displayed in the exhibition were both shocking and disorienting, revealing the truths of misrepresentation and appropriation of the Indigenous community. Following shooting-from-the-hip footage, viewers entered the prairie of Saxony region on a rainy day. Amid the sound of a creaking campfire and wind battering on the microphone, viewers can hear Stuart’s voice but cannot see her.
From the artist’s perspective, a group of Indianers with painted red faces were, as the subtitles ironically point out, “shouting and yelling like a bunch of predators.” Underlying the friendly conversation is a distinctly sarcastic tone, which draws the viewer’s attention to the artist’s estrangement, trauma, and reconciliation with the environment.
“It’s nice, of course, to be acknowledged and to be praised within your culture,” Stewart said. “But with what I have experienced, because I am going deeper and I'm spending more time with it, I don’t like it. I don’t feel good about what they are doing. And I don’t think they should be doing what they are doing. So it’s also [about] what can I do to create awareness about this.”
The gallery space confronts viewers as much as it draws them in. Counter to a conventional display of photography, the oversized photographs that capture Stewart’s encounters with the Indianers are installed on the floor instead of the walls. Displayed in vitrines are a silver arm cuff and an intricately beaded deerskin dress gifted by the Indianers.
“It’s really hard to watch some of these video clips,” Stewart said. “I want people to be in conversations, looking at each other, or seeing each other in red face.”
Installing the photographs on the ground is a deliberate gesture for Stewart herself to reconcile the hard truth with agency and peace.
“I just felt exhausted and I felt traumatized,” Stewart said. “So the idea of stepping on a photograph feels like I am reclaiming this moment back for myself.”
When a distorted representation of Indigenous culture enters popular imagination, what’s real can become essentialized and exoticized.
“The ways in which German popular and mainstream culture marginalizes and consumes foreign, non-German, non-Western, [and] non-white Indigenous culture is something that needs a lot of examination,” Martin Schwartz, program curator of Goethe Pop Up Seattle, said.
“Truth to Material” is a fertile ground built on the foundation of Stewart’s years-long ethnographic endeavor. The use of both empirical documentation and material substance in favor of an intimate archival space reminds viewers that archives do not only exist in museums — they can be generated through personal materials, events, and sets of relationships.
Reach writer Fiona Ye at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Campfiion
