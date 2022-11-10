Long-time director of the Henry Art Gallery retires

At the beginning of September, a press release announced that Sylvia Wolf, the director of the Henry Art Gallery since 2008, will be retiring in spring 2023. Across her career, Wolf held a distinct and profound love for the gallery, as well as the university and city with which the gallery’s art, artists, and curators are in relentless dialogue.

In contrast to the work she has done as both a fine artist and a curator, Wolf said the directorial position she held at the Henry for the past fifteen years, “brought out the extrovert” in her. Alongside personal evolution, Wolf has directly contributed to much of the evolution within the Henry itself.

According to the press release announcing her retirement, Wolf has “overseen a period of extraordinary growth and transformation at the Henry, with the diversification of the artistic program, expanded engagement with the community, and ambitious collection growth that has added more than 6,500 works to the museum’s collection.”

Not only has she guided the gallery during a period of intense global transformation, but her tireless fundraising has tripled the gallery’s budget and has helped to create a thriving space which harbors and inspires the contemporary art that the Henry holds.

Wolf began her undergraduate education at Northwestern University intending to study sound engineering, but later became intrigued with plate tectonics — a field that was relatively new at the time of her study. After studying in France, she ended up graduating with a major in French literature and a minor in geology, but found herself continually drawn to artistic expressions.

“All the while, I was taking photographs,” Wolf said.

After receiving her undergraduate degree, Wolf obtained her MFA at the Rhode Island School of Design. She then became a curator for the Art Institute of Chicago, where she worked for twelve years before joining the Whitney Museum of American Art as their first endowed curator of photography. She has also held professorial positions at Columbia University and New York University.

Pulled to the Henry by the gallery’s renowned collection of historical photographs in 2008, Wolf brought her curiosity and interdisciplinary legacy to the University of Washington, helping to facilitate cross-department connections throughout her tenure as director.

“Because we're working with living artists, we want to connect the artists in their practices to lines of inquiry across the campus,” Wolf said.

In pursuit of these goals, Wolf partnered with the UW Libraries to create a jointly-held position: associate conservator of paper and photographs. She has maintained relationships between the gallery and 35 departments across the university, as well as organizations throughout the Seattle area. Wolf also brought groundbreaking contemporary art to public spaces across the city by expanding the gallery’s programming to include Henry OffSite.

One of Wolf’s favorite projects she oversaw at the Henry was an installation by Ann Hamilton, an internationally acclaimed artist known for her large-scale multimedia projects who had previously collaborated with the Henry.

“This was one of those ‘What-if’s’ …’” Wolf said. “‘What if’ — that is one of my favorite ways of opening the door for possibility.”

After offering Hamilton to return and take up space across the entire Henry, Hamilton collaborated with the Burke Museum, the UW Libraries, and the School of Music to create an installation entitled “the common S E N S E,” that, even when viewed online, manages to caress and pinch every nerve.

Wolf hopes that the Henry Art Gallery can be a place that everyone can enjoy visiting at any time, and through her and and her passionate colleagues' work, they have effectively done so — creating a space where visitors can simultaneously feel comforted, while also encountering something new and challenging.

“[I hope that all visitors] feel at home, to feel that they can come regardless of what we have on view,” Wolf said. “They know they can expect the unexpected, [because] that's contemporary art.”

This aligns with Wolf's own approach to contemporary art.

“[Contemporary art helps me] to see where I find myself and my own experience in these works of art, and where I am learning about the experience of others,” Wolf said.

Wolf stated that she is profoundly grateful for the opportunity to take this post, and that her time at the Henry has been “been rewarding beyond measure.” After working for so many years in the art field, Wolf shared her plans for the future upon leaving the gallery.

“I want to investigate the possibilities of my own imagination, after serving the imagination of others for so long,” Wolf said.

Chuckling, Wolf said she didn’t like the word “retirement.” This makes sense. With her interrogative spirit and deep belief that “learning fills the heart,” Wolf doesn’t seem like someone who will ever fully be out of the action.

