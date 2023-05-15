‘Material Latitudes’: Student art at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery

As we enter the second half of spring quarter and seniors inch closer toward graduation, the School of Art + Art History + Design begins a new set of exhibitions called “Material Latitudes” in the Jacob Lawrence Gallery.

As you enter the gallery, you are immediately met by a figure standing about five feet tall, with its polka dot socks sticking out from underneath a mass of bright pink and purple braided thread and braided hair. It appears life-like, as if it may step out toward you at any moment. This is Alexandria Bernal’s “Will you braid my hair? I AM TRYING MY BEST TO BOND…”

“It originally started as a double-dog dare to use up all of this purple thread embroidery crochet that I had,” Bernal said. “And so I started this process of braiding and I entered this meditative, kind of self-reflective state that allowed me to think on what braiding means to me.”

Bernal began to realize how crucial braiding is, from the place it holds in parent-child connection, to braiding friends’ hair at sleepovers, and its importance among Indigenous and African cultures and communities.

“I was inspired by the relationship with my mom, and how it's been rocky growing up,” Bernal said. “The sculpture became an outlet.”

This therapeutic reassessment of relationships became a physical embodiment of the intimacy and importance that the act of braiding hair holds.

In the second room of the gallery, Jeffery Kyle’s “Empowerment” stands. Confronting the visibility of disability, black barriers split a crutch, cane, stool, and wheelchair. On one hand, these symbols of disability are pristine — in their idealized form. Yet, on the other, they are wrapped in bandages, plastic bags, handicap placards, pill bottles, and hospital bracelets, representing the parts of disability that are not seen, but experienced.

Kyle’s work came about after looking back at photos taken during his recovery from a traumatic accident in 2013 that left him with liver and kidney damage, leading to an eventual kidney transplant in 2017.

“My work is to help my viewers express and feel what I and many others with disabilities go through,” Kyle said.

It is that disconnect between able-bodied people’s understandings of disability versus the reality that, along with Kyle’s own experiences, drove him to create the piece.

“People don't really know that feeling when you’re sitting in that dialysis chair for three or four hours every other day,” Kyle said. “Or when you’re sitting in the hospital and the doctor is saying that you have a 2% chance to survive the next 24 hours.”

Across the room are Jayce Knerr’s photos, which are reminiscent of stills from a horror movie and are deeply relevant to the current world. Thick black oil overflows from a tub as a girl bathes; she is stained and swallowed by it, and the walls are blanketed in newspaper clippings showing a worsening climate crisis.

Knerr, a photo media and environmental sciences major, was driven by his interest in the environment, inspiring people to acknowledge the environmental injustice all around us to tell a story. Knerr notes Flint, Michigan’s water crisis, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio as inspirations for his work.

The piece, titled “a ruinous war,” is accompanied by a poem, its final three lines reading “Environmental injustice has left us in dismay / Hindering communities and poisoning our environment / We bathe in turmoil.”

This exhibit will run through June 2, showcasing the work of three groups of seniors earning their Bachelor of Arts from the School of Art + Art History + Design. Following that, the works of design graduates will be displayed from June 7 to June 14. Alongside this exhibition, art pieces from graduate students earning their Master of Fine Arts and Master of Design will be shown in the Henry Art Gallery from May 27 to June 25.

Reach writer Theron Hassi at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter @theronhassi

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.