More than just dinosaur bones

Nestled in the northwest corner of the UW Seattle campus stands Washington state's oldest museum, the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture. Founded in 1885, when UW was still prefaced by “Territorial,” this museum housed artifacts and specimens gathered by its founding members, the Young Naturalists’ Society.
Today, the Burke’s collections contain over 18 million pieces. These include samples of present and past life, as well as an array of contemporary cultural artifacts from around the globe with an emphasis on Pacific Northwest Indigenous cultures.
These collections are open for anyone to see. While each can be viewed online through the museum’s digital databases, many are put on display behind large windows throughout the museum or are visible in the collections department, allowing guests to watch live research being conducted.
The Burke also offers classes, work study, and internship programs to graduate and undergraduate students at UW, meaning much of the research conducted through the museum is led by students.
“A lot of our students are actually working in the collections and doing research for themselves,” Andrea Godinez, assistant director of communications at the Burke Museum, said. “A lot of the work that we do is [to] foster the interests of the students themselves, to [let them] come in and pursue what they’re interested in.”
Student research at the Burke covers a number of fields including art, biology, and anthropology, all with the intent of letting students utilize the full extent of the museum's collections. Some students work with pieces in collections, and others conduct field observations under the supervision of graduate student advisors acting as curators.
“They’re really helping future research that could happen,” Godinez said. “And as new technologies or scientific knowledge or cultural understanding continues to grow, those collections will be cared for in perpetuity for other people to ask questions we never could imagine in the future.”
As a public research institution, the Burke works in collaboration with other universities, organizations, and researchers across the globe. Many pieces such as animal DNA and tissue samples are loaned out to these institutions, though outside researchers are also invited to come work at the museum.
The Bill Holm Center for the Study of Northwest Native Art, for instance, offers a grant that covers travel and project expenses for Indigenous artists and cultural experts to come and explore pieces made by Indigenous communities, some of which are made by members of the researcher's own community or family.
“It helps them not only connect to those pieces, but it also helps inspire new works that they’re doing, and kind of carry that cultural and artistic heritage forward in really cool and exciting ways,” Godinez said.
Though much of the museum’s programming has been put on hold because of the pandemic, the nature of the see-through collections means that new pieces are in constant rotation, so there’s always something new for guests to see and experience.
“Our main goals are to really help connect people to the world around them and definitely foster appreciation for people of different cultures and different backgrounds, and also of the interconnection that we all have as humans with the natural world,” Godinez said.
The Burke Museum is currently open to the public with proof of vaccination, and admission is free for students and staff with a valid UW ID.
Reach writer Hunter Bos at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_HunterBos
