New Burke exhibit ‘Life in One Cubic Foot’ explores biodiversity and local research

When you take a moment, look deeper, and think harder, the world reveals itself to be far more complex than one might think. Diving deeper unveils worlds untold and unseen. A new exhibit at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture encourages individuals to dig deeper and investigate the world that exists in just one small area.
From Feb. 12 to July 17, the Burke will be hosting “Life in One Cubic Foot,”an exhibit focused on bringing awareness to biodiversity in the world and in our environment. In collaboration with the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Service, the Burke exhibition team supplemented the original photo and interactive exhibit with pieces from the Burke’s collections.
In the exhibit, audiences are introduced to measuring devices known as “biocubes.” These one-cubic-foot cages are used to survey an area and measure the number of different species that appear over the course of a day in a given ecosystem. With pictures from David Liittschwager, the exhibit highlights just how much of an ecosystem can be captured in such a small area.
The inclusion of biocubes allows the exhibit to have a multidimensional, interactive, and intriguing layout. It was clear while walking through the exhibit just how much time and dedication went into presenting the information in a clear and compelling way.
One section of the exhibit that was particularly interesting for local audiences was a biocube study that UW researchers conducted in Seward Park, supplemented with objects from the Burke’s collection. This section of the exhibit highlights how citizen scientists in Seattle have access to environments for conducting their own biocube research — the results of which can then be uploaded to theSmithsonian’s iNaturalist website. This is also one of the first sections of the exhibit in which audiences are introduced to research that is taking place locally and how they can get involved.
Given the sheer number of objects in the Burke’s collection, the collection’s managers and curators were able to transform the Smithsonian’s original exhibit into a far more immersive experience. The collections staff was able to work closely to bring the exhibit to life and reveal to the audience how biodiversity relates to their lives.
“It was really fun working with the Burke biology collection staff to brainstorm ideas of how to add specimens and concepts to this already amazing exhibit,” Katherine Maslenikov, Ichthyology collections manager at the Burke, said. “The exhibit is great on its own but we thought it could be better if you could see the real animals and plants alongside the photos.”
The collections staff was able to incorporate research from the School of Marine and Environmental Affairs. The exhibit presented research that has been collected from recent studies in eelgrass and environmental DNA (eDNA), or the DNA that organisms leave in an environment. This allows researchers to sequence the DNA to determine what organisms have visited an area — an even smaller version of biocubes. This research can come from as small of a sample as a water bottle. Much of this research is still in the beginning stages, but the potential applications are exciting.
“We're just in the process of learning how to go around and make use of that information by decoding and sequencing the DNA, matching it back to species … This gives us a catalog of species that are present in an area and a cross-section,” Ryan Kelly, professor in the School of Marine and Environmental Affairs, said. “It’s a really different sense of looking at the world … I think about this really as being an ecosystem in a jar.”
Narrowing our view of an ecosystem down to a smaller scope, we can see the world through new eyes, and, hopefully, audiences will leave the exhibit feeling inspired to participate in citizen science and research that will help us discover more of the smaller species in our surrounding environment.
“I hope [people] leave [the exhibit] thinking about life around them,” Melissa Kennedy, manager of exhibit experiences at the Burke, said. “I hope when they go outside, they are seeing things with new eyes. And I hope they're leaving feeling inspired by all the beautiful photography and really amazing research that’s happening here locally.”
Reach writer Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.