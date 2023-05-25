‘Polish School of Poster Art’: A medium of subversion and expression

Breeding some of the most readily recognizable stylistic designs of the last century, the art of the Polish poster is legendary.

Now through June 16, the Allen Library’s newest exhibition “Polish School of Poster Art: New Generations” depicts the aforementioned subject. Located in the North Lobby, the exhibit denotes the rich history of Polish designs by displaying new representations of the genre from contemporary artists at University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland.

Organized by Fulbright fellow Agata Stronciwilk in collaboration with UW Libraries, the exhibit displays about 50 designs created for a diversity of purposes ranging from movies, to literature, to jazz festivals.

This is not the first time the libraries have displayed Polish posters of this kind. In fact, it’s the fourth. Previous exhibitions have focused either on specific artists or on the movement’s background, whereas this one emphasizes the notion of “New Generations” by displaying only contemporary artists from the university.

“Most of the posters we can see here are made either by the professors that teach graphic design, students, or Ph.D. candidates,” Stronciwilk said. “Especially the professors look at the masters and draw from this tradition of Polish posters, but [it’s called] ‘New Generations’ because they're in their own language. They do not want to copy the masters, they want to create their own way of expression.”

In general, the beauty of Polish posters lies in their ability to immediately catch the viewer's eye, typically devising a visual hook that encapsulates complicated concepts in deceivingly simple designs.

“You notice that there's something really catchy about most of the posters that's immediately catching,” Michael Biggins, affiliate professor and Slavic, Baltic, and East European studies librarian, said. “Actually, you could call it a meme. So, they're actually specializing in memes long before memes became a thing.”

This tradition, typically referred to as the “Polish School of Posters,” has its origins even before World War II, inspired by burgeoning movements in Art Nouveau. But the landscape of mid to late-century socialist Poland was uniquely suited to proliferate this specified style.

“In the socialist system, posters did not have this commercial aspect [because] this is not a mass cultural consumerist society, so you could be more creative with the posters,” Stronciwilk said. “This is why they became so famous, because they used a lot of metaphor, a lot of complex language, they were very artistic and not meant to be commercial. They connected poster art with history of art, drawing from the avant-garde and surrealism.”

Demonstrating this rich history are display cases among the posters containing books from the UW’s immense Polish studies collection. Some are open to traditional propaganda posters from the socialist era, allowing guests to glimpse into the history of the tradition.

“The poster artists, like a number of other arts in Poland, found ways to express themselves creatively and freely within the strictures of the communist, very totalitarian state,” Biggins said. “The freedom that they carved out for themselves was subversive, but enigmatic enough that the censors, for the most part, couldn't figure out what was wrong with it. So it escaped censorship, they thrived.”

For a similar purpose, jazz music has a rich tradition in Poland, with roots in socialist reactionism. This is also highlighted in the exhibit, as a portion of the posters displayed were created as materials for a prolific jazz festival in Silesia, called “Jazz in Ruins.”

“All of this post 1945 tradition is rebelling against [the government] and seeking individuality,” Biggins said. “They're commissioned to advertise movies, jazz festivals, areas of art and creativity that were oases of independence, where artists could really pursue their passion and creative instincts.”

Moreover, the exhibit shows a short documentary on one side of the gallery, “Freedom on the Fence.” The documentary, created by Oregon State University professor Andrea Marks, adds to the context of the exhibit by depicting the origins of this movement and highlighting the work of some of its most famous artists.

For students interested in art, its history, and the development of different mediums, the Polish School of Poster Art represents these in multitudes. The exhibit is a wonderful way to experience a small part of this tradition and begin to dive into its rich context. But those simply passing through the exhibit on their way to study for finals might also find themselves struck by the vibrant prints.

“Because they are so diverse, even if someone is not particularly interested in art, they can see something that attracts them, catches their attention, and gives them some sort of aesthetic pleasure,” Stronciwilk said. “This diversity allows you to find a poster you will like. I think everyone will find at least one they will enjoy, as this was the idea of the exhibition.”

Even if it is just for a five-minute study break, engaging with these posters might change the way you think about the media you consume. Whether you see one of your favorite movies depicted in a new light, or simply admire a design for its clever representations, admiring the perspective of Polish poster artists is certainly worth your time.

“Any faculty member in the language and literature departments or international studies will tell you it is a fascinating world,” Biggins said. “We can practically guarantee you that just about any direction you look beyond these borders, there's something to learn from here.”

Reach writer Laura Schladetzky at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LSchladetzky

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.